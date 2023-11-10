Exams: Anatomy of national failure

A fortnight ago, I urged here that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission must take steps to keenly follow the ongoing national examinations, because there is a highly lucrative market for exam fraud, and that, quite ironically, it is often facilitated and perpetrated by school managers, teachers, parents, invigilators and security personnel enlisted to assure the integrity of the exercise.

The miraculous performance of certain schools in these exams, I argued, was primarily due to wanton mismanagement of examinations and brazen coordination to commit malpractices on a massive scale.

This week, it has been reported that a number of school heads, who curiously perform the role of exam centre managers, are in hot soup after they were caught in flagrante delicto, doing their very worst. Unsurprisingly, these principals lead schools notorious for preposterously anomalous performance in the examinations.

The reason EACC must commit serious effort to monitor the integrity of exam administration is not only because the examination certificate must be a truthful statement of the actual performance of candidates.

It is also because our downward slide down the slippery precipice of turpitude begins in earnest inside Kenya’s examination centres and can end up in deleterious national misadventures like Judicial Service Commission that is basically a wasteful, tone-deaf, nepotistic cartel of learned gangsters and their sidekicks.

That is not all of it, though. What happens at the examination centre should be a most illuminating study of how systemic corruption germinates, then burgeons into monstrous institutional menace.

Two of the most critical agencies of a future citizen’s education, parents and teachers, are often implicated in conspiracies to steal examinations.

The third principal accomplice is equally, if not more dismaying; the security officers and invigilators hired for the explicit purpose of securing the examination centre and protecting the integrity of the examination, are regularly admitted into the nefarious plot to subvert our education system.

As a result, before many young Kenyans attain the age of majority, they are already intimately acquainted with the most unprepossessing aspects of our society’s fundamental authorities: their parents have financed theft for their unlawful benefit, their teachers have turned out to be feckless conmen, and they have directly experienced police officers abetting the commission of revolting felonies.

Barely out of childhood, these young Kenyans have seen, with their own eyes, their elders and guardians utterly naked in the throes of a spectacularly nefarious orgy. What then becomes of their moral development, and what sort of citizens should we expect these most fortunate of youngsters to become?

Nepotism and bribery

If these young persons’ path to their chosen career is paved with fetid turpitude, how shall their professional integrity be guaranteed? What will happen when they enter the public service? What about national security, or the welfare of future generations?

There are things that must never be normalised, and yet a robust vernacular has been devised to entrench them in the national psyche. They are called ‘connections’ and ‘deals’ and ‘kufanya ile kitu’ and so on, and so forth.

Many young job-seekers take it to be a fundamental strategic assumption that most public sector job vacancies are only advertised as a formality, that applying for them is nothing more than desperate futility, and that being invited to interview is a callous precursor of harrowing disappointment. This is because it is taken for granted that all positions have their owners, who dispense them as patronage based on nepotism and bribery.

For many interested and qualified people, turning in an application is not the end of the matter, but the beginning of an odyssey: the most astute of family connections have to be dispatched in delegations to petition political representatives and even the executives responsible for the advertising ministry, department or agency. After persistent canvassing, applicants may travel for interviews with a measure of hope. If family savings or assets have been liquidated to furnish a bribe, their confidence is so much the greater.

In fact, there seems to exist a detailed tariff of all public sector positions, by grade and sector, with finance, audit and procurement functions in agencies with substantial infrastructure development mandates going for the most enormous kitu kidogo possible.

The highest demand, of course, is for security sector entry-level grades because the academic qualifications are within everyone’s reach, and their dividends include the possibility of abusing power with impunity to make a killing.

It used to be said that corruption, though reprehensible, is not widespread, but only an aberrant proclivity of a few ‘rotten apples’. Given the impunity at exam centres, every other apple in all the barrels will be horribly putrescent.

Examination centres are not just examination centres: they are the conjunction of the most potent agencies of national integrity and also the potential sites of disastrous failure on a systemic scale.

Apart from integrating ethics and anti-corruption as an examinable subject in the school curriculum, the EACC must set up shop in all examination centres and shield its officers from the siren song of industrious felons.



