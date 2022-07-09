Even if true, graft story timing is dubious

High-stakes politics where the prize is the presidency and everything else that comes with that powerful office are by character volatile and dangerous.

Scandals, lies and even truths that should remain buried will be dredged up and served to the public.

Whether or not there is a wisp of truth, those seeking political office and their handlers are masters of the political spin and will find good value in what really is just chaff.

This ranges from the low-down ridiculous like Junet Mohamed trying to make political capital out of the fact that some women politicians aligned to William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance are pregnant around the same time, to the equally inane but infinitely more dangerous allegation of grand corruption against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) leadership.

Because how else does one take the story that closed the week on the front pages of newspapers and headlined radio and television news?

That barely 30 days to the general election, information is leaked that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and some of his commissioners are swimming in corruption money allegedly courtesy of very grateful Greeks giving back “a little something” in form of Sh315 million ($3 million) in appreciation for a vastly more lucrative deal!

Drama and intrigue

The narrative has all the drama and intrigue expected of a Kenyan political thriller.

Senator Moses Wetang’ula, who has the habit of popping up in strange and unwholesome spaces like links to disappearing gold owned by ruling czars of the Emirates or at a police station claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, this time is alleged to have invited senior managers of the Greek-based firm Inform Lykos (Hellas) SA, for a business prospecting trip to Bungoma and neighbouring counties earlier this year.

It just happens that the same firm a few months later lands this very profitable contract to provide ballot papers for the 2022 General Election.

And yes, there is a sub-plot about a chap that Senator Wetangula supported to get a visa to Greece for purposes of benchmarking!

Mr Wetang’ula is in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the story about this potential scandal is being fired up by the Azimio alliance of candidate Raila Odinga.

As expected, it put Mr Wetangula and his party on the defensive, the usual denials coming through and counter-claims of forgery of documents being made.

Should we believe him?

His status as a Kenyan politician significantly dilutes his claim to honesty, so it is a waste of time to dwell on his self-righteous responses.

The really ominous reality is that the allegation against Mr Chebukati and his team is being peddled so close to the elections when the IEBC is under extraordinary scrutiny and pressure to assure Kenyans that it will deliver a fair, transparent and credible election.

It is obviously part of a plan to destabilise the IEBC and lay grounds for an electoral dispute.

This is information that should have been shared immediately after it became known that the Greek firm had won the tender to print ballot papers.

Given the extreme suspicion with which leading political parties view each other, and cognisant of the very high level of political interference and general politicisation of the work of the IEBC, it is inconceivable that damning information as is currently being generously volunteered could have remained hidden for long.

Further, the logical recipient of the information should have been the investigating agencies, not necessarily the media.

Since the release of the information is not going to deny Mr Chebukati and his team the privilege and opportunity to run the elections, one must ask what the motive of releasing such information is at this time. I can think of two.

One is that it puts the IEBC team on the defensive and even distracts them from the immense challenge they confront.

Two, it fires up the negative propaganda exchange because, in this case, Azimio is accusing the Kenya Kwanza team of pre-election rigging.

Chest-thumping

But the implied reason could be the most probable. Despite all the optimistic talk and chest-thumping, Azimio is conceding that this election is too close to call and that either a run-off or a court option is a real possibility.

Under the circumstances, dreaming up a believable narrative of a conspiracy to steal is well worth the investment.

In all likelihood, Kenya Kwanza will come back at Azimio with its own fantasy tale.

However, it is those that report the story who must believe the tale they are telling. The gatekeeping role of the media is once again being put through the ultimate test.