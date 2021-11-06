Ethiopia is ripe for ‘Philadelphia moment’ to secure lasting peace

Tigray memorial

Ethiopian hold candles and their national flag during a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organised by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • For the first time, the United Nations Security Council also called for a negotiated “lasting ceasefire”.
  • Washington suspended Ethiopia from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, effectively ending its duty-free access to the US market.

Ethiopia is at war with itself. The year-old civil war has spawned one of contemporary Africa’s worst human rights and humanitarian crises. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.