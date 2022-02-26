Ensuring fair use of media during polls

It is easy to imagine that media coverage and appearances in Kenya are guaranteed by an organic process that determines who and what makes the news. This, to some extent, is true. There are some baseline events and people who are guaranteed placement in headlines or news bulletins, including current holders of high office going about their general business, tragedies and strikes in schools and at work.

Kenyan athletes winning events and tournaments, Kenyans making progress in regional, national and global entertainment and show business, and other positive events, also feature strongly.

During the electoral period, the focus quickly shifts to campaigning and politicians. Politicians record audio clips and videos, put together posters that communicate party allegiances as well as their own manifestos, which are then given media slots to ensure the next time their names are heard, the public knows who they are.

This creates a challenge, especially when advertising with the bigger broadcast stations, which also have the widest reach, as it is significantly expensive. Compounding this are direct links between media houses and their owners, some of who hold or have held high political office.

Inequalities and biases

The electoral race is then set up with media as a catalysing arbiter of deep inequalities and biases, giving richer candidates or candidates with more access to resources a clear headstart in the electoral race. Candidates who are not as resourced, and those competing for smaller offices, are actively disadvantaged by the extremely prominent placements given to those who can pay more.

To mitigate this de facto economic favouritism, other ways to cover smaller candidates must be found. One method would be ensuring that in the many interview programmes, smaller candidates are given priority to discuss matters of their own interest and showcase themselves on live radio, TV or live stream. Given that interviewees are not paid by the stations, the media houses would also gain from having new political stakeholders in their line-up.

A second way would be for the media stations to create specific campaign slots in their scheduling, much like the greetings programmes that are enjoyed by Kenyans across the country. Beyond the high-paying stars featuring on prime time, other political aspirants can be featured in a scheduled programme at affordable rates, where the public can come and listen to or watch an array of campaign materials, candidates and manifestos.

Focusing only on rich candidates distorts public realities and creates a non-existent facade of political scarcity. The media should thus fully play its role as a true marketplace of ideas in the electoral period, to ensure that democracy as exercised on voting day, is also alive on all Kenyan airwaves during the campaign period.