Ensure safety, security of women candidates during the campaigns

With the political party nominations almost done and dusted, it is safe to argue that the country is officially on campaign mode. We are headed to the season of madness proper, which, if not properly handled and the rule of law enforced without fear or favour, political thuggery and violence will reign supreme.

It is encouraging that some party leaders have taken it upon themselves to publicly call for peaceful campaigns ahead of the August 9 general election. That is what the country needs to see and hear.

But we know our political history quite well. And our politicians too. There are those who, during the day, shout from the rooftops, calling for peaceful elections and “unity” yet, when darkness sets in, lead in beating the drums of war and inciting Kenyans against one another along party and tribal lines.

The least that the ordinary Kenyan — already burdened by the tough economic times — wants is insecurity and any form of politically instigated thuggery. Thankfully, the government, through Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, has given the assurance that the run-up to the elections and thereafter will be free of violence.

Violence against women rivals

Dr Matiang’i said there should be no cause for worry. He added that the country is not only more prepared than it was in the previous two elections but also has enough resources to ensure a smooth election and transition.

In response to a question on Sunday by NTV’s Joe Ageyo on his assessment of the security status ahead of August 9, the CS was quick to emphasise that Kenyans have no reason to be anxious. He said: “Nearly two years ago, we began a process of deploying structures across the country to monitor community interactions. We mapped the country and looked at areas where we would have some vulnerabilities. I can assure Kenyans we have no evidence or indication whatsoever that there is any cause to worry.”

But the women have every reason to worry. Every time during an election, as it is in times of conflicts, women are on the receiving end of violence. Sadly, inciters and perpetrators of political violence against women aspirants are fellow leaders — the men. Usually, the culprits unleash all manner of violence against their women rivals, especially where they sense defeat, to intimidate and threaten them off the political space.

Research and the reality has shown that potential women politicians stay away for fear of violence against them and their families. And given that we live in a highly patriarchal society, the troublemakers exploit stereotypical factors to insult, threaten and otherwise abuse women off the political field.

The Kenyan political field is not for the fainthearted. And worse for women aspirants, for whom it is usually a struggle for votes and fight against entrenched stereotypes and wall of patriarchy. It may appear like a cliché but, for a woman to emerge victorious, it has to be double struggle, harder than their male counterpart.

Violence-free environment

It is no mean feat for a woman to win a political party ticket, let alone an election, particularly in mixed-member seats. Women aspirants who have navigated through the tough course to win in the primaries, or were even unsuccessful, are heroines.

The numbers of varied women who have triumphed in the ongoing party primaries is heartening and promising. Moving forward, all that these women candidates need is to be accorded a conducive environment, devoid of threats, intimidation and any form of gender-based violence to be able to campaign and seek votes.

They need to feel secure as they exercise their democratic right to participate in the country’s governance and freely sell their agenda to the voters. A violence-free environment will also be favourable for the women voters.

The call by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) to the government to safeguard women candidates during the campaigns and protect them against violence, harassment and intimidation is timely. That is the essence of a free and fair election.