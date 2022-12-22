Enjoy the party, we have a few problems but room for more!

I have figured out, after a great deal of study, prayer and reflection, what Christmas is and what it is not. It is my great pleasure to share this great revelation with you.

First, what it really is. I am very sure it is about loved ones, especially family and particularly parents. I know what a sacrifice it is for folks who want to be jumping out of planes in Diani to forego that for dark nights upcountry, listening to their mum recount to the grandchildren some tale of woe, perhaps not the first time.

But that’s the whole point: Let the children listen to a couple of stories and their grandparents have the joy, laughter and love of the fruits of their labour ward. Let everyone spend lots of time in the sun, eat too much good food and see too many relatives.

Secondly, it is not about you, especially the men—your excesses, destructive appetites or fake Amerix “rights”. This season, you can’t do what you want in the service of your pleasure. This is also in the interest of your health, safety and longevity.

Let me give you a ridiculous example. In my tribe, whose foolish culture Amerix might want to study for content, I am a king of kings. My word is law—real law, not white man law. I can do what I please. Where will you take me? (It’s a quote, not original).

What do you think would happen if I were to recall my solitary tux from the mothballs, call my underworld contacts to have a Mercedes G63 (in Brabus trim and tune) delivered to my garage, pass by Zucchini for their most extravagant bouquet of lilies and glide up to Michelle Ntalami’s door, ring the bell and, in the most mellifluous rehearsed terms, request her hand in holy matrimony? Me, 53, married with children, greying and “retired”.

Two consequences will follow—one relative, the other given. First, Ms Ntalami, if she is in a humourous frame of mind, might laugh so hard that a doctor will be needed to fix her ribs or, most likely, she just might ask her watchman to tie me up and get an Uber to drop me off at the police station.

The other set of consequences is more precipitate. I can imagine a domestic situation where my daughter, the one with the anger issues, her eyes blazing with the Meru temper (I wonder where she gets that from), declares: “We can’t have this, Dad!” and deliver a well-executed German Suplex and the mother, swinging two of the heaviest pig iron pans in the kitchen, steps forward to beat my head into a perfectly flat chapati.

Go see your dad

Look, all I am saying is, don’t throw a bag into the boot of your Subaru and blast off to Mwanza. Go see your dad, do a roast in the backyard with the old guy. Take a break from your hormones. Be reasonable for once. Christmas is, of course, incomplete without alcohol.

But what is the point of downing a whole bottle of Tanqueray on Christmas Eve then you are written off on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Save up for a good single malt; you can go back to your regular bingeing in January.

In the unlikely event you take my advice and are at home and sober for the family Christmas lunch, remember to have a constructive debate, not resuscitate the feud with your sister’s husband. I’d recommend a family fight about the national debt and the fact that we are staring at almost certain ruin next year.

Two things should cause constipation. One is the state of the Chinese economy, especially with the fears of galloping Covid. If anything happens to slow down the Chinese, we will pay the price.

Two, we owe Sh8.7 trillion, up from Sh1.8 trillion in 2013 and almost certain to hit Sh10 trillion next year. We are using nearly all the money the government is squeezing out of us to pay debts—Sh1.2 trillion, up from just Sh113 billion about nine years ago.

The gap between the total tax collection—Sh2.05t this year—and the cost of debt servicing is so small you could fit your finger in it. We have no money.

We don’t have enough dollars, which would have supported our rapidly depreciating currency. Every time the shilling depreciates, the debt, the bulk of which is in dollars, increases. Secondly, in June 2024, a $2 billion Eurobond loan will be due for servicing, adding to the nightmare. And the government is proposing not austerity but to go all out and spend Sh3.64 trillion, a lot of it money the country does not have.

We are not just in dogs, we are in puppies too.

Anyway, if you decide to disregard my advice and get wasted at your local shopping centre, what can I do? Send me the Till number and I’ll put a crate under your feet.

Merry Christmas, Kenyans. Enjoy yourself to the maximum. We may have a few problems, but we are alive.