Ending noise pollution for all Kenyans

Some relatively upmarket Nairobi neighbourhoods have been revealed as struggling with noise pollution issues, in the tug-of-war between commercial and residential land users.

There have been increasing noise disturbances due to the presence of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in residential areas.

The main complaint has to do with the inability to sleep, with the peak hours of revelling in the night often coinciding with the times people want to be fast asleep.

However, there are several other related complaints. The first and most obvious one has to do with the rights of children.

Those aged under 15 make up nearly 41 per cent of Kenya’s entire population at the last count, and if adults are unable to sleep, children are not sleeping either.

This means that night-time noise will contribute to issues at school, including the inability to pay attention and retain new information, sleeping in class and lower overall performance.

Secondly, noise in residential areas has long been an issue in informal and less regulated settlements, which are home to millions of Kenyans.

Businesses have been established right next to where people are trying to live peacefully.

This means that for a long time, many, and not just upmarket Nairobians, have suffered at the hands of business owners profiteering at the expense of long-suffering Kenyans.

Evaded responsibility

Thirdly, while political gatherings, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other related trades have been most loudly castigated for noise in residential areas, one very obvious culprit has long evaded accountability: the Christian church.

While there are many denominations across this large and varied population, at the last count 80 per cent of Kenyans claimed affinity and loyalty to the Christian faith.

One would imagine that the churches themselves would want the best outcomes and push for the best care and peace for their flocks.

However, loud overnight services, prayers or music starting at the crack of dawn on any given day of the week, have also contributed immensely to this untenable state of living for Kenyans.

It is high time that all noise pollution is treated as equally harmful, whether from religious or recreational sources.

Further, existing policies and laws should be followed and updated, to severely punish those who insist on creating unmitigated chaos without regulations.

Premises with specific sound needs for their audiences should, for example, take the full cost of soundproofing accordingly, or even be re-established away from residential areas.

Beyond this, as part of public engagement, media and expert researchers should collect data and go beyond anecdotal evidence to educate the public on the immediate, short and long-term effects of noise pollution across the class spectrum in cities and towns all over the country.

This way, Kenyans of all socio-economic classes can finally know that their laws are based on evidence, work actively to protect them and further ensure their peace of mind, as we proceed into a new political dispensation.