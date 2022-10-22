Encourage children to play video games

When your teen sits down with their video games for hours, you may wonder if there is a downside to the games they play.

It's natural for parents to look at the downside of video games for children and teenagers – but they have a good, educational side.

Research published by the American Psychological Association shows that video games can improve multiple cognitive skills, including attention, visual perception, memory, reasoning, and perception.

Children can gain specific life skills through video games. A clear understanding of the benefits will assist parents in choosing leisure-time games, teachers in supplementing classroom instruction, and game developers in creating educational games.

Children can be inspired to think deeply, collaborate and lead, skills that the competency-based curriculum desires to nurture.

It has been shown that video games can help children develop their brains. When players customise their characters' appearances and create new game levels, they can express themselves creatively, as well as enhance their understanding of game rules and structure.

Despite not being classified as "educational," video games can still teach children how to make decisions, plan, anticipate consequences, and express themselves.

Playing video games in groups often involves children taking turns leading and following, depending on their skill set. In addition to developing leadership skills, explaining, and demonstrating games can also help with conflict resolution and persuasion.

As gamers make split-second decisions in video games, they are prepared to make clever decisions. In addition, they should be able to adapt quickly to unexpected game changes. Aren't these skills and traits parents would like their children to acquire as they grow up?

Multiplayer games

Additionally, online multiplayer games offer teens the chance to participate in and sometimes lead mixed-age teams that are diverse in age. When you can lead the team to victory, it doesn't matter how old you are.

However, if overdone, these games can be addictive, so parents need to guide their children and balance games with other chores.

Parents and teachers should also watch out for aggressive games that could negatively influence young gamers. One way to know what other people think about a particular game is to Google game reviews.

The amount of time your child spends playing video games can affect their academic performance; so, keep an eye on their grades. More time spent playing onscreen games has been linked to lower academic performance.

The language used in some games may not be age- or culturally appropriate. It is important for parents to keep a watch out for such and to instruct their children appropriately. Video games are not good before bedtime for many reasons.

In general, games are good, be they digital or physical. Encourage them but keep boundaries so as not to compromise schoolwork. Additionally, discuss lessons a child gains from a game after they play.