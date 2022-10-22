Elon Musk: Is tycoon a superman, a villain, visionary or evil genius?

Elon Musk is the most interesting creature alive. Let me start with the obvious. He's the richest dude on the planet.

Net worth: a staggering $241 billion. Think about that. We're talking of the equivalent of Sh30 trillion, nearly 10 times Kenya's annual budget.

Our small-time Kenyan political “billionaires” will never ever get there even if they steal everything in this country.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon company comes second with $131 billion. This means Musk surpasses Bezos's net worth by more than Kenya's $107 billion GDP.

“Poor” Bill Gates limps in at number five with a 'mere' $111 billion. (Rankings are from data taken in September 2022).

Yet this is not a story about Musk's riches. It's a story of – either – a rapacious corporate vulture or an iconic business visionary.

Wealth alone is a mere statistic. What matters is how you made it and, equally importantly, how you play with it.

Gates is now a retired rich guy devoted to philanthropy. Musk is still stalking boardrooms and crushing rivals. He's equipped with breathtaking entrepreneurial ideas and a gigantic ego that has changed the world.

Unsolicited advice

Last week, Musk was in the news over an odd tiff with Ukraine. It all started when the zillionaire strayed from his comfort zone into politics to offer unsolicited advice to Ukraine's comedian-turned-president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

(Yes, he was once a comedian). Musk had tweeted that Ukraine should make territorial concessions to Russia in return for peace.

Zelensky had a simple reply: "F**k off." Musk did exactly that – with a savage twist.

A satellite company he owns called Starlink announced it was shutting down Ukraine over a $20 million-per-month satellite connectivity bill the country has failed to pay.

Starlink is vital to Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Its satellites enable the country's battlefield communications via broadband internet links.

Naturally, Musk's brutal punch left Ukraine squealing in pain. Last week he eased off. It's suspected he did so after the US government agreed to underwrite Ukraine's Starlink bill.

Starlink is operated by SpaceX, Musk's hugely ambitious rocket venture. It's the first-ever private company to successfully commercialise the space business.

It builds and launches rockets that put payloads in orbit for private and governmental customers.

The US space agency NASA has contracted SpaceX to supply and send crews to the orbiting International Space Station.

Another key client is the US Department of Defence. Still, Musk is not content to just sit back and make billions from firing rockets into orbit.

His overriding ambition is other-worldly. He wants SpaceX to be the first entity to land a man on Mars. His dream is to plant the seed for the human colonisation of Mars. Wow! Absurd? Musk is only 51.

Vehicle manufacturing

However, the bulk of Musk's fortune is earth-based, in his car company Tesla.

As with every business he gets into, Musk was a groundbreaker in vehicle manufacturing.

Tesla pioneered the mass production of affordable electric cars in America. Electric cars are "clean." They don't pollute. Tesla's $1 trillion market capitalisation dwarfs that of any other vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Musk's imprint is on many varied firms, all of which he transformed in his own unique way.

Think of PayPal, a company whose online money transfer business he helped revolutionalise.

American billionaire businesswoman who is the current US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, would know exactly what I'm talking about with PayPal.

Indeed the signature thing with Musk is that when he gets hold of any company, it ends up doing radically innovative stuff. He's simply a genius.

Musk evokes fear because he seems to personify some futuristic world where humanity could be at the mercy of super-talented, super-wealthy individuals whose intentions may not be necessarily benign.

The slightest move Musk makes ripples powerfully across business and non-business circles. For instance, his involvement with a company called Neuralink, which is working on neurotechnology and "brain enhancement," has ignited alarm and controversy.

Some conspiracy theorists darkly equate him to Darth Vader (the villain of the Star Wars movie franchise). Others even believe he's the Antichrist. I doubt Musk is troubled by such silliness. It boosts his business.

Lately, Musk has set his eyes on Twitter, which he decided to buy. He says he wants to turn the social networking site into an uncensored "libertarian" platform and rid it of bots and spam accounts.

Musk himself is an avid Twitterati, with far more followers than Joe Biden. His $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter – made at a whim – shocked investors.

They considered it way too overpriced for a platform that barely makes money. Tesla investors were particularly uncomfortable.

They feared the bid would drag down the car manufacturer's share price. This forced Musk to change his mind about buying Twitter.

But then Twitter investors were already excited about making a kill from a Musk buyout. Insisting the deal was on as earlier signed, they sued.

Sensing he was cornered, Musk did a U-turn. This month he agreed to go ahead with the buyout. How he'll monetise Twitter such as Mark Zuckerberg did with Facebook will be fascinating to watch.

Modern-day Croesus

Believe it or not, this modern-day Croesus was born and raised in our very own continent, in South Africa.

Musk still retains his South African citizenship, alongside the Canadian and American citizenships he later acquired.

His is no rags-to-riches tale, though. His dad co-owned a profitable emerald mine in Zambia. Musk gets bored with that type of old-line business.

He emigrated to Canada for his university education, and then to America to make his fortune. With all his money, Musk is not obsessed with luxury or ostentation.

The only indulgence of wealth he allows is a private jet. It's convenient due to his busy schedule, he explains.

