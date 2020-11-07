Electric vehicles present huge opportunities for investors

The excitement on social media on Monday over a video showing children cheering on a Tesla Model X flapping its falcon wings as headlights blinked to match the rhythm ended when another video emerged of the same sedan being towed.

The second video exposed the challenges you will have to deal with if you succeed in importing the electric car to Kenya.

The absolute lack of service centres for Tesla electric cars is evident in the country, as low knowledge subsists on the utilities that the car, which will cost you between Sh9 million and Sh14 million to bring it to Nairobi, provide.

Due to this initial high price for what environmentalists concur should be the future of road transport, some companies in the country have been piloting the idea of a sustainable clean energy system since 2016, with relative success.

Nopea Ride, a Hungarian innovation, began importing affordable electric cars for taxi service and has since set up charging stations at Two Rivers Mall and Thika Road Mall, while Knights Energy has installed another one at Karen's Jubilee Centre.

After seeing Stimaboda, another local clean power innovation, set the pace for electric motorbikes, the government through the KenGen announced last August that it will be installing electric car charging systems within its premises before rolling out the infrastructure to other areas.

But even as efforts to reduce carbon print in Kenyan skies continue, the question of what standards are in place to regulate the new sector remain unanswered.

This is an opportunity for the government to formulate policies that govern the entire ecosystem of importing electric cars, service centres, charging zones, cost of charging and e-waste management.

As it stands now, anyone can import any type of electric car without knowing the compatibility of the charging system, rendering it useless. There have been proposals to convert parking zones in cities, towns and homes into charging stations after petrol stations proved to have little space to charge as few as five cars at ago, but that needs checks from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The Treasury hinted last March at zero-rating the importation of electric vehicles into the country through the Green Climate Fund but conditions for the installation of service centres and charging areas are non-existent, and that could keep the dream of moving away from fossil fuels farther.

I will be accurate if I say over 98 per cent of vehicles in Kenya are currently powered by petrol or diesel, and not even in 2030 will that share reduce to 40 per cent, even as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that Nairobi's electric cars market will hit Sh500 billion over the next 10 years.

This presents a golden opportunity for investors who have already started bringing hybrid cars into the Kenyan market, preparing car owners for a future that will be purely electric.

As the government endeavours to encourage e-mobility through the 'green tax' whereby motorists who pollute more will pay more under the 'polluter pays' principle, a conducive environment for the maintenance of electric automobiles must come first.

We will experience a crisis if we only depend on electricity provided by Kenya Power which is never reliable, with off-grid populations still struggling to light up their lives.

Proper guidelines on how to build a solar-powered charging system in every car owner's home should be created as early as now. It is only after amending the Energy Act of 2006 that opportunities for investors in the e-charging arena will see business viability.