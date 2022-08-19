Election was a watershed for women leaders

It is now very clear that this election was historic for women in many ways.

We have seven women governors, three elected women senators and 30 elected women members of the National Assembly in single constituencies across 18 counties.

Some counties such as Nakuru and Machakos have women as elected governors and senators.

Nakuru County appears to be leading in women's representation by not only having a woman as governor and another as a senator, but it is also leading in the number of women (four) elected in single constituencies.

This is followed by Homa Bay, Murang’a and Kitui counties, which have three women MPs.

Of course, we expect to see more women join both Houses of Parliament as nominated members in the coming days, which will overall increase the number of women in national leadership.

These numbers are encouraging and a testament to the good work and effort put in by various institutions to support women in national leadership.

Existing challenges

However, the journey to gender parity in national leadership under the 2010 Constitution has only just begun.

While we celebrate the many women who have joined national leadership in various capacities, there are still parts of this country where women's leadership remains a forlorn dream.

For example, in Turkana, only one woman has been elected to the Turkana County Assembly, which is made up of 30 wards.

In Isiolo County, Halima Abgudo is the first female elected ward rep.

In Nairobi, there are four elected women ward reps, compared to five women ward reps in the previous election.

In Meru, despite electing the first woman governor, the Meru County Assembly has only one female ward rep, Ms Makena Murogocho.

The same applies in Kitui County, where Judith Wanza is the only female ward rep in the county with 40 wards.

Societal biases

It is said that politics is a dirty game. However, the game gets dirtier and tougher if you are a woman in politics.

Besides the societal biases that deter women from leadership, the nature of politics makes it incredibly difficult for women to join.

It is not only a very expensive venture, but it is also emotionally draining, psychologically taxing and physically exhausting, especially for women raising families.

There are still some negative social tags attached to women in politics and one cannot even begin to imagine the harassment – both online and offline– that female politicians face.

All these, coupled with the unpredictable nature of politics, cause women to shy away from serving their societies through politics.

This then calls for a much deeper reflection on the support we offer to women who are interested in politics.

While there are several mentorship programmes for women in leadership, we need to make these programmes more accessible to women at the grassroots to encourage them to consider serving at the ward level and prepare them for bigger national tasks.

This could be a challenge to the female governors, and female elected MPs to mentor younger women into politics and play their role in raising the next generation of female governors, senators and National Assembly members.