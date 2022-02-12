Election campaign issues are reflected in public surveys

The Kenya 2022 election campaign issues are becoming clear as the competition between politicians and their political parties intensifies.

Whether these issues will reflect in the policies of any new government is a matter of debate.

There is clarity that economic management is a priority. Creating employment opportunities and improving standards of living are also gaining a lot of attention.

While the language differs from one campaign platform to another, and from one political alliance to another, the focus on the economy, jobs and cost of living has remained a priority for all.

Missing in this list are governance-related issues. Corruption is not gaining attention. Neither is rule of law or even effective implementation of the 2010 Constitution.

There is a difference in policy solutions offered by each of the main alliances. There is also a difference in how much attention they give to governance.

On the one hand, Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) began with an emphasis on class divisions, the ‘hustler’ versus ‘dynasty’ narrative. Focusing on those in informal employment and small-scale businesses, among others at the bottom, would be an answer to these divisions.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has identified social protection for the poor and ordinary citizens in general as a policy solution to development challenges. A focus on a unified country and inclusive development appears to be the anchor to his policies.

These issues are repeated so much in campaign rallies that it will be difficult to ignore them in policies of any new government that will be formed.

While space does not allow for analysis of what these issues would mean in terms of development policies, there is a need to underline that both of the main alliances are not putting enough emphasis on governance issues such as corruption, rule of law, and strengthening governance institutions.

Poor governance

The 2022 election is the first time since the return of multi-party democracy that Kenya is holding elections without governance reforms assuming a central position in campaign platforms.

The discussion on economic conditions and especially issues of cost of living and unemployment have rapidly eclipsed discussions on governance reforms and yet it is poor governance that produces these conditions.

It is poor governance that leads to hustlers working hard but earning little for their hard work. It is poor governance that results in the elite from powerful families ignoring the poor.

It is poor governance and specifically weakening of the rule of law and undermining the functioning of institutions that have combined to undermine the wellbeing of ordinary Kenyans.

But it is not by accident that politicians have identified these challenges as key issues to use to mobilise support in their bases.

It is possible that Kenyans are disillusioned with many years of talking about governance reforms without showing any significant results. Ordinary Kenyans pushed for a new constitution in 2010 but the political elite has continued to undermine implementation of provisions that would improve living conditions for all.

They demand a responsive government and specifically one that delivers services in an efficient manner without parochial considerations, but they get none of it. Devolution was meant to answer many local-level development problems, but implementation remains a work in progress.

An Afrobarometer survey shows increased attention to socio-economic issues. It is evident that there is disillusionment with governance reforms because public opinion surveys also show that Kenyans want immediate solutions to their needs.

While 10 years ago surveys revealed corruption as a priority that Kenyans wanted addressed, today, corruption is not the number one challenge for Kenyans. Neither are divisive politics and lack of cohesion.

They are the root causes of the challenges we deal with but, strangely, they are not issues of concern to many. The near absence of these issues from the top of the list in election campaigns is reflected in recent surveys too.

On February 9, Afrobarometer, a Pan-African research network that provides reliable data on Africans’ experiences and people’s evaluation of their country’s democracy, governance and development, released survey findings on Kenya.

The network has carried out many rounds of surveys in Kenya from the 1990s. In all the surveys conducted in Kenya, the findings tend to correlate with findings by the market survey firms in the country. The people’s views on the economy also tend to corroborate the economic survey data by the government agencies.

Tackling corruption

The recent survey findings on governance and the economy also reinforce the findings by the private market firms in the country.

The Afrobarometer survey asked respondents to mention the most important problems facing the country that the government should address. Management of the economy is number one. Corruption and unemployment follow. Provision of health and education also rank high.

The survey also asked respondents their opinions on how well the government was handling problems such as creating jobs, improving standards for the poor, tackling corruption and managing the economy, among other challenges. Many rate the government poorly in these areas.

Surveys by the local private firms reveal similar findings. Unemployment, high cost of living, corruption, among others, are some of the most important challenges facing the country. Kenyans also identify these challenges as the most urgent problems that the new government should prioritise.

In these surveys, many also feel that the country is headed the wrong way because of high cost of living, unemployment, rampant corruption in government, and poor governance in general. But they are still not mentioning corruption as a priority to deal with.

Strengthen institutions

The ongoing political campaigns have started underlining the need to address unemployment and improve economic management but there is near absence of issues of governance. How to tackle corruption, for instance, by improving rule of law and strengthening institutions are losing traction.

The challenges facing implementation of the 2010 Constitution and devolution of power and resources lack attention. Thus far, the politicians have not revealed their strategies, if any, on how to handle corruption, improve the rule of law and strengthen institutions.

The need to focus on improving governance and strengthening the culture of rule of law in Kenya is important because the problems of unemployment and mismanagement of the economy are linked to governance failure.

It is the failure to effectively implement the 2010 Constitution that has led to a deepening of problems.

It is the failure to effectively support devolution, and the failure to implement provisions on leadership and integrity that are contributing to problems that we face.

If the politicians fail to prioritise governance reforms, then the signs of business as usual, and status quo, by all, are clear.



