Egerton university students deserve to go back to freedom

Dear Prof Magoha,

Welcome back from the United Kingdom, where you went to supervise the printing of our children’s future.

You might not believe it, but while you were away, Egerton University students were spotted fasting and praying for the winter weather not to freeze your ears from listening to their cry.

Three months ago, Egerton University told all their students to go back home and help their parents prepare for the visit of Father Christmas.

At first the parents thanked the university for promoting family values and helping Chemistry teachers to strengthen covalent bonds, but now they’re left to eat their words after running out of food they bought from the HELB cash their children used to send them.

The students are wondering whether they’re being punished for the sins of Lord Egerton, because it’s just a matter of time before being an Egerton University student is included in 1,000 Ways to Die.

They’re also wondering why you’ve skipped Egerton, yet you’ve been flying up and down the country inspecting learning institutions.

They suspect that those you’ve been buying drinks have been lying to you, as their Agricultural Sciences labs haven’t been breeding insects bite you.

Butt of all jokes

And if your friends have told you that the animals at Egerton farms have been waiting to greet you, it’s only because they want to confirm rumours that you’ve never smiled in public.

The closure of Egerton University has made it the butt of all jokes. Their peers are currently setting mathematical exams asking: If it takes three months for Prof Magoha to address Egerton university students, calculate the amount of time it will take the minister to fly to the university to inspect the academic ruins.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all children in Kenya are born equal, that they’re endowed with certain inalienable rights, among them academic life, social liberty and the right to be with their classmates again.

If you don’t care for the students and their agonising parents, at least show some concern for those peripheral market traders who rely on the university ecosystem because they also have children to feed.

The market centres around the university that survived on students’ petty cash have since collapsed. Donkeys are visiting barbershops bargaining for a subsidised trim, while cattle have been seen passing by butcheries smiling sheepishly while asking who’s laughing now.

Owners of rental houses that accommodate off-campus students have also been defaulting on repaying their loans. All they’re asking is for you to reopen the university and see magic in front of your four eyes.

Devil’s workshop

The youth around the area who relied on the university for Jobs are now fighting off the temptation to enrol in the devil’s workshop, as they require only idleness as minimum qualification.

They know even if they asked you for handouts you won’t give them.

We all appreciate the efforts you’ve put towards making the CBC take off.

Everyone deserves a flagship project to become famous and we won’t begrudge you for loving CBC more than Mike Sonko loves to record people.

The only request we have is that as you pass by Njoro town to visit CBC children in nearby primary schools, kindly find time to pass by the Egerton university gate.

The guards have promised to put all litter in the relevant bins so you won’t be angry again and call the Vice-Chancellor to explain using diagrams why you shouldn’t send him home to play with his grandchildren.