Education policy changes and next steps

Kenyan primary, secondary and tertiary education has undergone many changes over the past four years, including the massive Covid-19 global interruption.

As students take a Christmas break, it is possible to evaluate emerging education sector challenges and consider possible policy solutions. One challenge is primary boarding schools.

There are valid arguments for and against their existence, with many calling for bold reform, including universal bans, or ensuring the schools meet certain quality standards to be allowed to operate.

The primary consideration, however, must be the care and safety of the pupils in these environments. This has so far been poorly attended to, as several children have gotten ill or even died in both boarding and day schools in uncertain circumstances.

Some children have faced severe corporal punishment, resulting in permanent injury or death, with limited follow-up, leaving parents still crying for justice.

Energy constraints

Care and safety for children at all times in all schools must meet certain baselines. The children must eat enough for their nutritional needs, get enough rest and recreation, and be able to contact their parents and guardians if they need to.

They must also be taken to adequately resourced health facilities when ill, and schools must follow standardised protocols when reporting health incidents. These conversations must be had with the Education and Youth ministries.

A second matter has to do with the competency-based curriculum and the expectations around parental involvement, which have not been properly communicated to, understood, or accepted by parents themselves.

Parents and guardians did foundational learning with different curricula and many without parental support. Further, many children have multiple siblings and live in homes with grandparents, older siblings and others as lead caregivers and breadwinners.

Energy constraints

This demonstrates resource, time and energy constraints. Moreover, many Kenyan parents work in micro and small enterprises, or the informal sector, making their limited hours of availability for school support challenging to plan around.

Expecting immediate parental competence in CBC support without clear methods and assistance creates more conflicts than solves problems. To engage parents successfully in CBC delivery, proper sensitisation and holistic support is mandatory. Parents should not be patronised, shamed or punished, but given clear encouragement and allowed to co-create expectations.

The government and education stakeholders must go back to the drawing board and discuss this with parents, at national, county and community levels, exploring what is possible and where to begin. The welfare of Kenyan learners and teachers relies on these and other issues being properly managed and resolved.

We need a clear way forward as we move into 2023 to ensure learners and parents are receiving the care and support they need for good educational outcomes.