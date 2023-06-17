Easing access to documents will unlock potential

Kenyans’ dreams are very basic. They desire the elimination of poverty, the creation of employment for the youth and the provision of life’s basic necessities — good health and education, food, clothing and shelter.

That explains why many Kenyans were glued to their TVs last Thursday watching Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u read the Budget seeking to see how he would attempt to solve these problems. Prof Ndung’u went to great lengths to expound tax-and-spend measures that would attempt to help Kenya achieve its developmental goals.

Incidentally, there is one single item that many have missed and which can unleash billions of wealth into Kenya. No taxes would be needed to achieve it. That item is ‘document’.

To understand what this means, think of the millions of plot owners in various towns and urban centres who do not have ownership documents. Most have ‘allotment letters’, which courts have pronounced are not ownership documents. Think of the many squatters living on prime pieces of land with no titles and there is no eviction intention.

Think of the millions of families whose parents died but they have never filed or completed succession cases to get titles in their own names. Think of the millions of tenants who have paid rent to their landlords for many years faithfully but have no registered leases (the law requires leases beyond two years to be registered as per section 58 of Land Act).

Think of the many Kenyans seeking to transfer or subdivide some land but their documents are stuck in the Ministry of Lands. All these Kenyans are living peacefully or conducting business in some land but they lack one simple document: the title.

A piece of paper issued by the government called ‘title deed’ would move such Kenyans from the ‘informal’ society into a formal one. A title would enable such persons to obtain credit in banks and the value of their lands would skyrocket. Selling such land would be easier. Therefore, a serious titling programme would unlock hidden wealth among many Kenyans.

Of course, there is a caveat — such titling programmes attract serious litigation and squabbling among potential beneficiaries. But that squabbling is restricted to a few persons whose interests should not torpedo that of the majority who have no internal fights. In fact, there are instances where squabbling is caused by a lack of documentation. Hence, once titles are issued, fights may dissipate.

Apart from land, think of ordinary commercial transactions. Kenyans, notwithstanding various economic problems, have to transact daily in one way or another. They have to buy sugar, soap, bread and milk. And often they save in ‘chamas’. They have to pay various fees for their children. All these payments are done in cash. That means these transactions (in their millions daily) are not well traceable. If they could be documented, parties involved would get the benefit of using these documents to seek capital in financial institutions.

Loan appraisals

Why do banks, when doing loan appraisals, check cash flow in bank statements from their potential clients? Why do Western embassies ask for bank statements when evaluating visa applications? That means that by simply documenting ordinary people’s daily commercial transactions, Kenyans who are in the ‘informal sector’ are transitioning into the ‘formal, organised and traceable’ sector. The formal sector is easier to lend to.

That explains the importance of M-Pesa and other formal money transfer systems. The Equity Bank revolution of the 2000s is worth lauding. It found millions of Kenyans deemed ‘unbankable’ and hence condemned to the informal world. It flipped the logic and removed most barriers to entry into the banking sector. It devised loaning arrangements that did not require physical assets. A surge in capital provision was experienced. That is the power of documentation.

Apart from land and commercial transactions, think of other government documents. Birth certificates are mandatory for those wishing to sit for national exams and those seeking passports. And without a national exam certificate, one is condemned to lifelong poverty. Without a passport, one cannot travel and seek international opportunities.

Or an ID card, which defines citizenship. Or a driving licence, which is a mandatory employment requirement in the transport sector. Or a certificate of good conduct, which is issued by the police (the last time I checked, at a singular location off Kiambu Road) which has now become a prerequisite for most job opportunities.

Anyone without these and many other documents are condemned to a world of informality, seriously imperilling upward social mobility. That means the national government should have a serious programme to ensure these documents are easily accessible at the lowest cost to every Kenyan. Automation would eliminate contact between a Kenyan seeking such documents and any government official. Every physical contact increases the likelihood of corruption because those with money will seek to jump the queue.

The above points are an extension of thoughts ably canvassed originally by Peruvian scholar De Soto in his book The Mystery of Capital. His ideas regarding large-scale regularisation programmes make lots of sense.

In his view, small informal businesses and precarious shanty homes are essentially economic assets; “dead capital” that should be revived by the official legal system and turned into liquid capital so people could gain access to formal credit, invest in their homes and businesses, and thus reinvigorate the economy as a whole. He has estimated the amount of dead capital in the developing world at about $9.3 trillion, a staggering figure that has drawn the attention of many influential politicians, land developers, government officials and financial organisations.

He offers a three-part argument: People need to feel secure with regard to their legal tenure status so they can start investing in housing and business improvements; security of tenure and resulting access to credit can only be provided by the legalisation of informal settlements and businesses. The way forward is to provide universal title ownership through individual freehold titles, with clear titles and enforceable rights, to enable third-world countries to leverage themselves and thus eradicate poverty.

Over to you Prof Ndung’u. Poor people are actually rich. They are what musician Gregory Isaacs described as “poor millionaires”. Make them rich by providing them with mere official documents.