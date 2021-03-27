Ease off lockdown option and deploy vaccines

lockdown, Machakos Bus Station

Passengers at Machakos Bus Station in Nairobi on March 27, 2021 before President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a lockdown in Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

The lockdown imposed on Nairobi and four other counties by the President is an understandable reaction to the recent scary upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it is highly inconvenient, disruptive and imposes a huge cost on an already ravaged economy desperate for signs of recovery – like we had started to see in the horticulture and tourism sectors. And it raises the fundamental question: How long will lockdown option will be deployed since Covid-19 is going nowhere.

