Ease off lockdown option and deploy vaccines

The lockdown imposed on Nairobi and four other counties by the President is an understandable reaction to the recent scary upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it is highly inconvenient, disruptive and imposes a huge cost on an already ravaged economy desperate for signs of recovery – like we had started to see in the horticulture and tourism sectors. And it raises the fundamental question: How long will lockdown option will be deployed since Covid-19 is going nowhere.

For as long as it takes is hardly a useful answer. Not for an economy as frail as ours that requires all burners to be at full throttle. Not for a people that must move around to execute tasks and meet obligations. Not for a city that is the hub of movement in and out of this region. We can’t have Nairobi shut down for extended periods of time.

Behaviour levers

A more appropriate answer has to be found in how effectively the three behaviour levers are brought to play in this matter – self-discipline, external enforcement and how comprehensively vaccination is carried out.

Since March last year, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his retinue of senior colleagues at the Health ministry have been preaching self-discipline as the most efficacious method of keeping Covid-19 at bay. Keep your hands clean, keep a social distance and mask up every time you are in a social place.

There has been considerable success in this but fatigue has creeped in and triggered carelessness. In familiar environments and with familiar people, we have dropped the guard. And this carelessness is most evident in rural areas and smaller towns. People generally do not seem to care.

Relying on police to enforce the health protocols has been a disappointment, partly because it is not possible to deploy enough personnel to check that everyone has a mask, people are distancing and that their hands are clean! It has not worked either at funerals and other social functions where stipulated numbers of those that should attend have been ignored.

It has also generally failed in the one area that it could be expected to work – enforcing the curfew. This is because we have so embraced corruption that the police officers and the law breakers have an understanding that no one is arrested if they can facilitate “tea” or some other eatable.

This is so rampant that for anyone who may have found an incorruptible cop and was locked up, there are 10 others that walked away.

In the smaller towns of the country, the curfew exists in breach.

Real missiles

This then places a disproportionate amount of hope on the latest option, vaccination. And here too, the early signs are disheartening.

After delays in ordering the vaccines, a million-plus doses finally got here a few weeks ago amid much fanfare. The CS even crowed that we could now fight the pandemic using real missiles, not the rubber bullets we were doing before.

Well, almost four weeks after the vaccines landed, we have vaccinated slightly more than 100,000. There have been reports of disorganisation at designated vaccination centres and general confusion on who was to go first. Even public apathy.

This should not be happening when all countries are banking on vaccination of citizens to allow resumption of business. Most airlines in the USA, for instance, last week reported significant increases in travel bookings because of confidence derived from the very aggressive vaccination campaigns going on there.

The richer countries have ordered hundreds of millions of doses of the available vaccines and intend to have vaccinated most of their populations before the end of the year.

Provincial administration

Surprisingly, President Kenyatta said very little about plans to secure more vaccine doses and how the government intends to ensure that as many Kenyans get vaccinated as urgently as possible, starting with the doses currently in the country.

It has never been difficult for the government to mobilise Kenyans when it wanted – it still has one of the most suffocating provincial administration systems. Activate it.

To pronounce measures that lock down key centres of commerce and curtail other activities as if the lockdown is all that is required to tame Covid-19 is hugely unsatisfactory.

This leadership must demonstrate its awareness of the need for the country to manage this pandemic sufficiently to allow as near normal life as possible to continue.