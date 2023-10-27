EACC must keenly follow exams

The inability to ascertain, let alone enforce standards falls among the most insidious effects of corruption in any sector.

It can become difficult for agencies to pronounce themselves authoritatively on the parameters that constitute a standard, and even more challenging to apply it through instruction to inculcate it, or assessment to measure both effectiveness of instruction and impact in terms of consequent positive change.

When this happens, we have a case of corruption that has prevailed in subverting standards and all systems designed to bring them into expression by the operation of their constitutive and operational mandates.

The inability of the Law Society of Kenya to tell apart an outright impostor from its member is a scandalous indictment of its failure to live up to the barest minimum of its statutory responsibilities.

It also a systematic collapse of standards in the legal sector, and especially, in the LSK as an organisation. That said, it would be grossly injudicious to isolate the society as though it is uniquely stricken by turpitude.

That would disingenuously neglect the self-evident fact that as an organisation, it exists within a professional ecosystem comprising the bar, the bench as well as the schools of law and the national education system in general, in addition to a political economy that has distinguished itself for its profound capacity to accommodate corruption as its defining philosophy.

In other words, it is easier now, more than ever, for a sufficiently motivated individual to glide through the pipeline of the system that produces a professional, by cutting corners at every turn, and through the employment of diabolical arts and crafts, graft their way into becoming officially certified as eligible for the next stage, all the way to ultimate qualification.

Once qualified and admitted to practise their chosen profession, there is no telling what variety of spectacular depravity they will get up to, or whether it is even reasonable to expect that there will be limits on their impunity.

These wakora are unique in that they are the scions of impunity who suckled at the indulgent breast of nepotism and illegitimate privilege, alumni of venality whose entry into, transition through and completion of education is the malign legacy of cheating, forgery, theft and manipulation, and apprentices of ongoing crime, who learnt their trade at the feet of hoodlums in sleek business suits, urbane thugs who smile as they slaughter their fellows, and suave charlatan who make a killing selling (hot) air.

Thus, the subversive ecosystem of entrenched corruption is self-sustaining, replenishing its vitality with new recruits from schools. There are potent indications that apart from being systemic, corruption is also now dynastic.

There are judicial officers whose children are alleged to negotiate and collect bribes on their behalf. In a couple of cases that I nearly came close to witnessing, the said children also happen to be qualified lawyers. In such cases, we must wonder how this came to be, and how a parent can lovingly guide their favourite child down the road of depravity, and somehow rejoice in having given them the best start in life.

The equanimity with which such dynastic complicity is conducted suggests that corruption is a family business of long standing, making it highly likely that the road to professional qualification was paved with a lengthy succession of egregious malevolence and praedacious connivances.

There is a reason why examination cheating is a well-oiled industry in this country, run by a highly capitalised syndicate of efficient conspirators, from parents and school managers to security officers, invigilators, custodians of examination material, and officials of the examining bodies.

A report on last year’s national examinations indicates that innumerable highly sophisticated attempts failed for one reason or another, and that perpetrators of these rackets are well known delinquents who re-invent themselves with every new anti-cheating measure.

In one centre whose performance surprised discerning observers, the school erected a capacious marquee tent far from the examination hall and close to the gate, where invigilators were encouraged to report for refreshment and irresistible gifts, while back in class, subject teachers quickly administered one last ‘revision’. The results, naturally, were abnormal.

There is a lucrative market for academic fraud and exam cheating and, more often than not, the cost of accessing the illegal benefits is utterly beyond the means of normal student. This leaves us with the unavoidable conclusion that parents are often the willing sponsors of the corruption that eventually encumbers our systems with cheats, frauds, masqueraders, and impostors plying every variety of deception imaginable.

The examination certificate should not just prove that a candidate attained a certain grade, it should certify that the process of testing, marking and grading had integrity. In other words, the examinations centres should be a critical focal point of anti-corruption efforts, because this is where the seeds of national decay are first sown.

I wish this year’s candidates good luck in their examinations. May you have the integrity to accept your honest grades with pride, whatever they be.

- Mr Ngéno is an advocate of the High Court