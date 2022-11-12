Drought and famine are not new, but we don’t do much about them

It disturbs that drought and famine are not anything new in Kenya but we have failed to provide sustainable solutions to the problem of food insecurity.

Prolonged periods of rain failure have been so regular that one can predict the next occurence with certainty. Widespread famine resulting from drought is also not new. One can also predict the regions that would be most affected.

From the 1920s, drought and famine occurred about every 10 years but the frequency increased to about every five years starting in the 1960s.

In 1961 and 1962, we had drought followed by widespread starvation in several parts of the country. In 1968 and 1969, again there was rain failure and famine.

In 1973 and 1974, the drought was so prolonged that the Maasai in Kajiado and Narok lost more than 80 per cent of their livestock. Pastoralists in other arid regions lost their herds in large numbers too. Many became impoverished.

They would move to urban areas to wait for food aid. This was also a common pattern in the 1920s and 1930s.

Those who lost stock due to drought would move to points where the colonial administration had established ‘feeding’ centres or points for distributing food aid. This is one origin of many towns in the northern parts of the country.

The 1973 and 1974 drought and famine were so intense that even those who were well-off dropped their pride and started eating what was available. The government received ‘yellow maize’ as part of aid from the west.

Not many people had seen yellow maize before this drought. And those that knew about it thought it was for livestock and not human consumption. Communities in all high-potential agricultural areas, generally the well-off areas, would argue that the maize was meant for the poor and dry regions.

Ukambani, coastal and northeastern regions were the food insecure belts that often received this food aid in predictable cycles. But the rest of the country would catch up with them later in the 1980s when the drought and famine frequency reduced to every two or three years.

Widespread starvation

From the beginning of the 2000s, the frequency and intensity increased to every year. And this is the reality we live in.

Almost every year, there is drought followed by widespread starvation. Intensity, of course, has varied from one region to another, depending on how prolonged failure of rainfall has been. All the counties in northern Kenya and other parts that depend on livestock experience these challenges almost every year.

They lose their livestock in big numbers. Families sink deeper into poverty. Their children drop out of school – their foundation for the future is continually weakened. Many schools close because children fail to show up as they have no food at home.

This story is the same for crop farming communities. Those that depend on subsistence farming end up without food.

They harvest nothing if they planted waiting for rains that do not ‘come’. Their children also drop out of school. Families sink into poverty.

The lucky ones are those with families members engaged in occupations where they can get regular income. And even then, what they earn may not be sufficient because of the high cost of living.

If drought and famine are predictable, why have we failed to develop sustainable solutions to the problem of starvation that follows from their occurrence?

Before finding out why we do not find sustainable solutions, it bears mention that every area is unique.

The economic activities are as diverse as are the agro-ecological zones. For instance, sugarcane farming is dominant in Western Kenya and parts of Nyanza region. Maize farming is a dominant agricultural activity in parts of Rift Valley.

Tea farming is dominant in parts of central Rift Valley and parts of the Mount Kenya region. Pastoralism is practised in northern Kenya and among the Maasai. Subsistence agriculture and food-crop farming are dominant in Eastern Kenya and parts of the Coast.

With these variations, one can argue that it is difficult to provide a general solution. But this is where the problem lies.

First, we have a problem with the thinking of mandarins in the ministries of Agriculture and the National Treasury. For many years, policy thinking has centred on crop farming and ignored livestock development. And even in crop farming, they do not get things right.

It is common to see them authorising procurement of fertiliser after the end of the rainy season. Or distributing the same type of fertiliser to all regions as if the needs are the same.

Worse still, they rarely pause to ask why the government has been subsidising agricultural inputs but production of maize, among others, remains below consumption level.

We consume more maize than we produce. This does not seem to have bothered those who make and implement policies because if it did, they would have realised that this is the case.

If they had bothered to find out, the Ministry of Agriculture would not be centralising functions that are better suited for performance by the county governments. Agriculture is devolved.

Local communities

The county government officials work with local communities. They certainly have better ideas on how to increase food production in their counties than a bureaucrat sitting in Nairobi. But this is what we have.

The second problem is an elite and corruption problem. Every time there is drought and famine, some bureaucrats and the elite see this as an opportunity to make money.

Bureaucrats occasion demands for imports. Barriers are lifted and the elite import foods such as maize with a plan to sell to the same government.

They make their money and wait for another food crisis. Because of this, there is generally no incentive to provide sustainable solutions. Those who are expected to make policies that would end the problems are the same ones who benefit from the imports.

The third problem is lack of impetus to hold the government to account.

Among the pastoralist communities, there have been discussions for many years on the need for the government to buy animals during drought and then giving the families money to restock much later when conditions improve.

There have been discussions about establishing livestock insurance to help farmers. This began a while back but the uptake has been slow, with many farmers not aware of it.

Worse, however, is that the elite in these communities, and the wealthy in general, buy cattle from the poor and desperate farmers to fatten them in their ranches.

They make so much money from this practice that they do not have the incentive to ask for sustainable solutions.

These challenges are not as simple as they sound. They have a complex origin. But to address them, the national government must see the need to support the county governments to address these problems in their respective contexts.

A generalised approach under arguments of economies of scale does not work and will not work.

Secondly, the livestock insurance scheme has had low uptake. Buying livestock for the purpose of providing money for restocking when conditions improve is a good intervention, but these poor livestock owners have been cheated many times including by their own. Their trust in government and the elite is so low that there is a need to demonstrate benefits first and fast.



