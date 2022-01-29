Drop stronghold politics, focus on national agenda

Ethnic differences have historically been key points of conversation and conflict during electoral periods in Kenya.

First, the existence of majorities and minorities in terms of population has over time created and entrenched a sense of marginalisation and underrepresentation among those in smaller groups.

Unequal political representation has wrongly and unjustly led to some areas of the country being much more favoured in policy implementation and resource investment over others.

Economic opportunities, health and other outcomes have been better for some ethnic groups than others.

Those left behind find themselves having to play catch-up and working towards breakthroughs for their leaders so as to ensure the progress of their own group.

In this vicious cycle of inequality, players eschew national agenda to focus on and take advantage of ethnic blocs as voting strongholds.

This results in the whipping-up of tribal and regional tensions, leading to electoral violence, violence from state security bodies, displacement of people and communities, as well as widespread destruction of property. After seats are won, the contestants quickly change their tune to national unity and cohesion, and the terrible cycle begins again.

This unfortunate and tragic practice of stronghold democracy must done away with.

For, if it remains the name of the game, old injustices such as unequal development do not ever stand a chance of true and evidence-based amendment.

Ethnic pattern

Can Kenyans ever believe a rallying call can be national, when the results always follow a regional and ethnic pattern after votes are counted and winners named?

In order to resist this cycle, several interventions can be made. Firstly, political parties must avoid regional and ethnic agendas, which have so often been used for harmful ends.

Instead, they can focus on galvanising special interest groups in other ways, such as by age, gender, profession and other areas, and frequently mix up these groups to get dynamic multigenerational and multisectoral strategies and approaches.

At the campaign level, it is important for the public and the media to recognise all candidates as real candidates, not just placeholders to “represent minority interests” such as gender and non-dominant ethnic groups. As it is, this pigeon-holing just checks boxes, instead of being a true opportunity for national engagement.

Further, there should be fairness in resource allocation after the polls and all the time. Development strategies must also cover smaller groups to ensure equity.

These efforts can be flexible, dynamic and responsive, adjusted as time passes to reflect new and emerging realities.

That way, the country can go beyond stronghold voting, which hands all the spoils to the victors. We should move together towards building a country that works for all.



