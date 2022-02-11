Drawing the line between power and authority as key leadership tools

President Mwai Kibaki

President Mwai Kibaki lifts up the new Constitution soon after its promulgation at the Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi on August 27, 2010.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

As the country prepares for elections, it seems opportune to consider the issues of power and authority, as they are at the heart of the outcome of the choices we shall make. Power is the ability to influence the behaviour of others with or without resistance.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.