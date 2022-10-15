DPP Haji must explain intent to drop ongoing high-profile cases

Even if his reasons are completely legitimate, the timing of the move by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to drop high-profile cases against individuals many see as close allies of President William Ruto is simply inopportune.

The decision is made even more problematic by the fact that the DPP chief is planning to drop FIVE cases virtually simultaneously!

Ms Aisha Jumwa was charged in August 2021 with conspiracy to defraud Sh19 million from the Malindi constituency development fund kitty.

She is a staunch supporter of President Ruto and a nominee for the Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Public Service.

Mr Mithika Linturi has from September 2021 been on an attempted rape charge that will now be dropped if the courts agree to the DPP request.

The beneficiary is the President’s nominee for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture.

Others to benefit from the decision to drop charges are former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal. He faces the charge of conspiracy to commit an economic crime by receiving millions of shillings from the county. He is an ally of the President.

Strange circumstances

Dr Ben Chumo and Dr Ken Tarus were both in charge of the Kenya Power Company and, together with other officers of the company, were charged with conspiracy to defraud the firm of hundreds of millions of shillings.

Allegations that they are allied to the President may or may not be true and it really does not matter. It is enough that their cases, which at any rate were about to be concluded, will be dropped under strange circumstances.

Mr Haji took office with a firm promise that he could not be cowed into doing anything that was not within the law.

He was very vocal about his commitment to prosecute the high and mighty that for many years got away with corruption-related cases that appeared eminently prosecutable. All these gave him plenty of good press.

By getting these and other people charged, he was living up to the promise that the DPP’s office had the courage to enforce the law.

And it appeared so until about a year or so back when it became public knowledge that the DPP and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti (who retired once Ruto became President) were not reading from the same page.

The latter accused the former of deliberately withholding permission to prosecute cases that the DCI felt were ready for prosecution.

The DPP argued that he could not progress cases that had investigatory gaps. This spat had not quite dissipated by the time Mr Kinoti exited and it certainly is strange that the DPP is making this move barely a month after the former DCI boss left.

More worrisome, however, is the issue raised by the Law Society of Kenya team on Friday.

They queried why the DPP has suddenly been seized with uncertainly over the veracity of cases he was happy to let go to prosecution.

Ordinarily, if he felt that there were obvious weaknesses in the cases that could compromise the possibility of getting convictions, he could have demurred at the point of the initial review.

Not several years after so much blood and tears have been expended by parties seeking to get convictions and those defending the accused. Mr Haji certainly owes Kenyans a more cogent explanation than has been made public so far.

Failure to do this will lead to the understandable but unfortunate public speculation that because of the known and/or perceived close links the accused have with the President, the decision to drop the charges is political.

Kenyans fed up with the impunity with which corruption has been coddled and mainstreamed will be horrified to even imagine that the Judiciary is abetting impunity. It could be catastrophic.

Defend public interest

The public has been justifiably proud of our Judiciary which has over the past few years come out robustly to defend the public interest.

It has affirmed the hegemony of lawful conduct, ruled against excesses of government and generally defended the rule of law.

It has been correctly lionised as the refuge of anyone seeking justice and fairness. It is an accolade that the Judiciary must protect with the utmost tenacity.

In this instance of the DPP’s strange intent, the judges and magistrates hearing these cases must request very sound reasons why pre-term terminations are being sought.

They must be persuaded beyond reasonable doubt that the requests are warranted purely for legal reasons.

And if it turns out that the reasons are political and that the President may be having a hand in this, then woe unto Kenyans for it will herald the beginning of a lengthy nightmare.