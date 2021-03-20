DP paying the price for handouts

A string of losses in by-elections in one short month isn’t quite disastrous for the William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA). And the Deputy President’s people will no doubt have a lot to say in mitigation, including the fact that theirs is a relatively young party that only rebranded in January.

But hey, the party’s wheelbarrow symbol, “hustler” slogan and anti-dynasty agenda have dominated Ruto’s early presidential campaign platforms since 2018. Its campaign entourage in the recent by-elections is the same one that has so effectively hyped up the populist “Hustler Nation” movement.

Therefore the UDA, which could only win one ward seat out of seven (MCA, National Assembly and Senate) it contested in the recent by-elections, is the same old “Hustler Nation” all but in name.

So how did a party that has inherited the Deputy President’s populist campaign messaging and its core team of campaigners perform so dismally in the mini polls? A few things come to mind. First, UDA is built on euphoria and the party operatives tend to believe their own hype.

Ruto, the party’s patron, loves crowds, and boy, doesn’t he pull them?

By-elections

The problem, as the party rudely discovered in the by-elections, is that euphoria doesn’t necessarily translate into votes.

Like in last month’s by-elections in Kabuchai and Matungu, UDA pulled crowds during the campaigns for Thursday’s Senate seat in Machakos.

In contrast, its main rival Wiper Party’s campaigns looked rather lacklustre, with its candidate Agnes Kavindu preferring speeches in churches.

But come election day Kavindu would swat UDA’s Urbanus Muthama Ngengele like a fly.

Voters in the by-elections also appeared to have punished the DP extravagant gamble in Mt Kenya region. For the better part of his second term in office, Dr Ruto has focused his resources and energy on trying to upstage President Uhuru Kenyatta as the regional kingpin there.

Churches in Mt Kenya have tended to get the lion’s share of his donations. The very lucky congregations in the other regions, including those in his Uasin Gishu backyard, have had to contend with crumbs.

Last month, he chided the people of Western Kenya for the tendency to ask for his help while voting for his rivals. Well, the DP’s perceived generosity could also have undermined his party’s performance in the by-elections.

While all parties were accused of engaging in bribery, western Kenya folks most probably expected UDA to give more handouts.

He might also want to look his well-fed pointmen in those areas straight in the eye and tell them that they overpromised and underdelivered.

Someone like Johnson Muthama in Machakos mobilised MCA votes at the price of a senator.