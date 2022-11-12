Don’t make money key plank of campaign

Someone has asked to what extent money is a factor for one's electability in Kenyan politics. The person vied for a seat in the just-concluded elections and lost. He holds the view that he lost because he did not have enough money, unlike his competitors.

I reiterate I am not an expert in politics. If there was a school that teaches how to win elections, everyone would be learning there. In any event, political rules are always in flux .

Politics entails major processes of growth, decay and breakdown but also with a ceaseless adjustment.

Great empires have disintegrated; nation-states emerged, flourished briefly, and then vanished; new ideologies swept the world and shook established groups from power.

To illustrate the point that political rules are not fixed,take an example of the politics of ancient Rome.

Ancient Rome, through a combination of treaties and military strength, dominated the Italian Peninsula and acquired an empire that took in much of Europe and the lands and peoples surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.

It was among the largest empires in the ancient world, with an estimated 50 to 90 million inhabitants, roughly 20 per cent of the world's population at the time. It covered around five million square kilometres (1.9 million square miles) at its height in AD 117.

Roman senate

One of its best politicians was Julius Caesar. He helped expand Rome and had very good political skills. But he miscalculated by appropriating power unto himself by declaring himself a dictator and drawing the wrath of the Roman senate.

Senators conspired and killed him.But as a testimony to the fluid nature of politics,his assassination did nothing to aid the senate's cause. It did the very opposite because the public rose against senate and ultimately dictatorship was legitimised.

To respond to the inquiry,I can only attempt to answer such a vexed question: how important is money in Kenyan politics?

Think of these two contrasting scenarios.

The year is 1995 during a by-election in Kipipiri constituency, Nyandarua District (now county). Mr Joe Maina is Kanu's candidate and the then ruling party Kanu poured a lot of money in the constituency during campaigns against DP's Mwangi Githiomi.

Kanu even erected electricity posts. Come polling day, Kanu was handed a resounding defeat.

On June 2, 2010, Speaker of the National Assembly Kenneth Marende declared the Makadara seat in Nairobi vacant. The MP, Dick Wathika, now deceased, had lost the seat after a successful petition by Reuben Ndolo, a former holder of the seat (2002-2007). The by-election was slated for September 20, 2010. Everyone thought the battle was between the two .

Sonko, flush with cash, defeated both and became Makadara MP. To the surprise of Wathika and Ndolo, Sonko, then 35 years old and running on a minor political party called Narc-Kenya, caused a major upset by polling 19,535 votes against his closest rival, Ndolo’s 16,613.

Why did money (and the associated flamboyance) work in Makadara and fail in Kipipiri ?

One can only state that money seems to have an impact in politics, but only to a certain extent.

Some priori factors ought to exist before money tilts a race. On its own , money is not a factor.

Money is needed for political logistics. That includes paying nomination fees, printing merchandise, paying agents and such normal campaign needs.

But beyond a certain level, the law of diminishing returns will kick in and the voter will discern an immoral attempt to bribe him. In such a case, the voter will take the money but vote as per his conscience.

An aspirant needs to make a good moral case to voters before flashing money. Money is like kachumbari – the food needs to be good in the first place. That is what happened in Nyandarua in 1995; Kanu had not made a good moral case before flashing money.

However, if an aspirant does not have resources for such logistics, the race becomes a little bit tricky. His supporters might lack winning confidence.

Of course, there are several instances when complete lack of resources for such needs can create sympathy.

But for sympathy to apply, other factors often need to exist, for example, if an aspirant is a young jobless graduate who is well known in society for doing some public good or has a modest historical upbringing .

Further, this often applies for 'down ballot' posts, like MCA seats. The higher the seat, the less the likelihood for sympathy votes.

There are exceptions to this observation. Jose Mujica of Uruguay is reputed to have been the 'poorest president'.

What many do not know is that his historical reputation (priori factors) discounted this lack of money.

Elected in 2009, Mujica spent the 1960s and 1970s as part of the Uruguayan guerrilla Tupamaros, a leftist armed group inspired by the Cuban revolution.

He was shot six times and spent 14 years in jail. Most of his detention was spent in harsh conditions and isolation, until he was freed in 1985 when Uruguay returned to democracy.

Before he presented himself as a presidential candidate, Jose had already made a good moral case for his election as a president by illustrating his pro-people credentials.

Those that think President William Ruto won Mt Kenya because of his money are wrong. He had already made a good moral case to the people by helping one of their sons to win the presidency.

The lesson is voters are wise and discerning. Make a good moral case before you think about the money.



