Don’t die for competitors who won’t even notice you are gone

From a highly controversial one-person debate, through a saga of Venezuelans whose legitimacy is being disputed by the electoral agency and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to Rigathi Gachagua losing Sh202 million to the state courtesy of a court ruling that held that the money was corruptly acquired, it was a week of extensive political manoeuvring as the country hits the election homestretch towards August 9.

An opportune sideshow was the release of the book, President’s Pressman, by the late President Moi’s long-serving press handler Lee Njiru.

From the bits that were serialised, the book promises to be an interesting take on the presidential power intrigues and the delinquencies of the many court jesters that surround power.

As expected, candidate William Ruto’s camp thought the Tuesday presidential candidate’s debate that featured only him was a bomb, a masterclass that confirmed his mastery of detail and skilfully sketched out his vision and path to transform Kenya’s potential into a thriving breathing reality.

They jeered candidate Raila Odinga as a coward, an incompetent debater with no grasp of issues and hence unwilling to face the nation in a one-on-one with Mr Ruto.

For good measure, he was derided as a surrogate candidate of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Legitimising graft

Mr Odinga’s people disagreed, saying debating Mr Ruto would amount to legitimising graft and all that is unwholesome in governance.

That it would be time-wasting and unseemly for a patriot of a proven pedigree to trade barbs with a political fraud whose sole motivation for seeking power is to protect ill-gotten wealth and continue looting.

As expected of two camps battling for the ultimate political prize, this is a no-win controversy that continues with biting venom online.

The fact, however, remains that Mr Ruto got a priceless opportunity to address a captive audience and repeat what he has said countless times before: that he cannot be blamed for the failures of the Uhuru/Ruto government because he was sidelined by the “handshake brothers”.

He was not asked why he did not resign.

By blaming the handshake, he diminished his role to that of a helpless onlooker on the Kimwarer and Arror dams saga, the Kulalu-Galana agricultural project failure, and others.

He defended his role in the Muteshi land that he is alleged to have grabbed, saying that he was in fact defrauded, and lamenting that Kenyans who lost their lives in the insecurities in Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot counties were sacrificed to fight him politically.

His sin was displaying too much zeal in his efforts to tackle the insecurity by arming civilian reservists, which was seen as building an armed militia!

These were disarmed and the violence resumed.

Conspiracy theories

Such are the conspiracy theories that power play gravitates around, and as expected, the government denied them. The truth is somewhere in between.

I do not think the Tuesday discourse with moderators Yvonne Okwara and Eric Latiff won or lost him any popularity points.

But he made one point that I find telling – he is ready to accept the results of the polls, which includes retaining the right to go to court.

This is an inalienable right that needs no restating but the fact that he did speak to the closeness of this presidential race and the huge responsibility borne by the IEBC to deliver a credible and fair election.

Embracing suspect characters from Venezuela who entered the country on expired passports with sensitive IEBC materials is hardly reassuring and chairman Wafula Chebukati must be more convincing in his explanations and actions if he is to avoid a repeat of 2017.

As it is, the saga is an unwelcome distraction at a hugely inconvenient time.

Precipitate unrest

The only people that do not care about tensions and the wastage that comes with election results uncertainty are the politicians that trigger it in the first place – the group that Mr Lee Njiru called “political cousins” during a television interview.

Competitors today, will shake hands and work together tomorrow because their interests are common.

The candidates and senior politicians that have served in the presidency can afford to precipitate unrest because as long as they live, they are already taken care of by our taxes.

Mr Ruto, Mr Odinga and others like Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka that are actively in the race now are comfortable whatever the outcome.

They are amply provided for whether active or in retirement.

So voters, think deeply about yourself and what you stand to gain by precipitating unrest on behalf of someone whose life will not change whether he wins or loses the election.

Raila and Ruto will shake hands in the fullness of time, though one will lose on August 9.