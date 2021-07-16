Don’t be shaken. ‘You are young, gifted and black’

Marcus Rashford

England's forward Marcus Rashford reacts after failing to score in the penalty shootout during the UEFA Euro 2020 final against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. 


 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • The caste system is a global phenomenon, where black people are subordinates in a society that fails to recognise their talents, let alone their humanity.
  • It is a painful truth that young black people like Rashford, Sancho and Saka have to confront daily. It doesn’t matter how successful you are.

The most heartbreaking incident that happened last weekend was the racist abuse aimed at three young black football stars; Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who missed penalties and were consequently blamed for England’s loss in the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

