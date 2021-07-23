Don’t be fooled; political violence is neither inevitable nor necessary

BBI launch

The launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on October 26, 2020. Eric Ng’eno writes that BBI is a National Accord in anticipation of violence because without violence, it is a solution to a non-existent problem.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • There are several threats to democracy, good governance and stability inherent in the model of tribal consociation.
  • The perilous politics of tribal consociation is a congenital feature of our political culture. Our leaders have been weaned on it. 

Kenya’s second President Daniel arap Moi made a couple of observations that could have done with more analysis because generally speaking, he was bang on. The first was that Kanu would rule Kenya for 100 years. The second was that multiparty democracy would lead to ethnic bloodshed and even civil strife.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.