Does free trade offer false hope?

Exchange of goods and services is an age-old practice that enabled communities to trade their excess merchandise for that which they either didn’t produce or have enough of.

This free exchange of goods and services among friendly, often neighbouring, communities would later be replaced by exploitative greed-driven capitalistic practice that included, at its worst, the trans-Atlantic slave trade. European colonialism, imperialism, as well as neo-imperialism did away with the “free exchange” element as their powerful aristocrats ventured around the world appropriating for themselves resources that belonged to others — land, labour, minerals, goods and services.

Europe and the US promoted the globalisation movement through their structural adjustments programmes (SAPs) of the 1990s. Their rules-based international trade put them in the driver’s seat. They insisted that their free trade system can be an engine of growth and development for poor countries like Kenya. But does neoliberal trade, as practised, deliver mutual benefits to trading partners — or is it a more formalised system of exploitation, where developing countries are placed in a no-win situation? Evidence suggests the latter.

Until SAPs were imposed on them, poor countries maintained some bargaining power, albeit nascent. They could control the value of their currency and shape their economic imperatives. Besides, global markets were relatively stable, anchored on fixed currency exchange rates that were pegged on fiat money of key economies, such as the Dollar or the sterling pound. Kenyan Sh20 was always equal to £1. That changed when poor countries were compelled to ‘cheapen’ themselves by devaluating their currencies and adopting a free-floating exchange regime captive to forces outside their control.

Near-bankrupt

Currencies of countries rich in valuable minerals such as gold, oil and gas — like naira (Nigeria) and cedi (Ghana) — have been depreciated greatly against benchmark currencies not backed with any tangible assets. Sizable gold deposits notwithstanding, Ghana is ‘near-bankrupt’ and its currency undesirable.

African governments could not even print their monies to cushion their citizens from the impact of Covid-19 because they were told it would be inflationary. But Americans and Europeans printed large amounts of their currencies — in trillions — as rescue packages for their people, thereby unleashing inflation that is reverberating around the world. But we are told the Dollar and European currencies have since appreciated while currencies whose supply was maintained are depreciating.

Free trade is rigged in favour of its custodians — wealthy nations. Poor nations must always transact their global trade in inflated currencies of other people. And their products fetch negligible prices. Kenyans must toil for many years, growing tea and coffee, just to buy a single aeroplane that is put together in months using material cheaply sourced from our continental neighbours. Our imports will always cost more than exports. The consequence of this persistent and widening trade deficit is a continuous outflow of our collective wealth, akin to slavery and colonial days.

And then there is privatisation, a code word for the forced sale of national assets at throwaway prices to foreigners and their local agents. Countries tricked into a debt trap are compelled to ‘privatise’ or sell their national assets to foreign aristocrats through their investment vehicles.

Exploitative debt deals

This sell-off, as Kenyans will be finding out soon, does not require public participation or parliamentary oversight. it’s a shakedown. In Zambia, the government was forced to hurriedly sell its lucrative copper mines to a handpicked European conglomerate. It also lost out millions of dollars after the new operator declared repeated operational losses just to avoid paying the much-needed taxes.

Africa is haemorrhaging its wealth to the same individuals behind SAPs through lopsided and exploitative debt deals. In the past twenty years, some governments — including our own — were enticed and borrowed large sums which they subsequently wasted on low-value projects.

We must be told the benefits from the successive Eurobonds, acquired by Kenya at commercial rates. Having already paid billions of shillings in fees and interest, the country is expected to settle, in June next year, the $2 billion Eurobond. But due to depreciation, the country will spend Sh4 trillion yet it borrowed about Sh2 trillion.

Globalisation and neoliberalism have not only failed but also been destructive. Free trade is very much a slavery system, where Africans and people from the Global South serve, albeit willingly, as underpaid labourers for European aristocrats and some few other entrants. Faced with dim prospects, millions are fleeing the crushing effect of globalisation in “the cotton fields of the South”. They’d rather serve the master in his “Big House” than die.

There are also plenty of Uncle Toms and the despised home guards — local political elites who help foreigners to pillage the continent and impoverish its people. Development through free trade is a mirage.