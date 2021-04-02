Do you see anything to smile'bout?

road block


Police at a roadblock at Del Monte area that borders Kiambu and Murang'a counties on March 29, 2021.  
 

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

For the second year in a row, it is going to be an Easter season with little to smile about. As the country navigates the third wave of Covid-19 and a subsequent lockdown, millions of Kenyans continue to worry about the fate of their businesses, most of which are already reeling under the impact of these latest measures.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.