Do not put thugs in high office

If, as appears to be the case, the very long shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for principal secretary vacancies was expanded to accommodate favourites of President William Ruto’s political machinery, that would be a severe indictment of the Public Service Commission.

PSC and other such institutions were granted independence by the Constitution to insulate them from external influence and pressure. It is for the public good that they operate independent of any other persons or authority.

The establishment of independent constitutional commissions was not an error in the writing of the progressive 2010 Constitution. It was a very deliberate safeguard, given our history of gross interference in the operations of such bodies.

Extraneous influence from individuals with vested interests, the political class, the Executive and any other persons or institutions can be extremely toxic and dangerous—more so when those bodies, which are protected by the Constitution, become part of a criminal conspiracy to effectively castrate themselves.

The explanation given by PSC chairman Anthony Muchiri that the expansion of the list by 108—from 477 to 585 candidates—was out of the need to cater for inclusivity in regard to gender balance, minorities, marginalised and persons with disabilities was total hogwash.

Neglected group

A casual look at the list reveals that the majority of those added after the initial shortlist was published last Thursday do not fit the definition of any neglected group—unless failed politicians qualify as a special interest cause.

In any case, it is highly unlikely that some of the additions met the deadline for submission of applications, unless they put in their papers while at the same time contesting various seats in the August 9 General Election.

The only deduction one can draw is that the PSC commissioners were complicit in a scheme to tilt the playing field in favour of candidates fronted by the governing political formation. It does not matter whether they did so willingly or under coercion but they betrayed their oath of office and subverted the constitutional underpinnings for creation of independent commissions.

Commissioners who undermine their own independence do not deserve to remain in office.

Tainted and compromised

It also follows that the process already underway for recruitment of PSs to head the 49 or so state departments under President Ruto’s reorganised government is already so tainted and compromised that it must be scrapped and started afresh.

Maybe, one can make a case for a review of the hiring methods for PSs. I can accept that, just like Cabinet secretaries, who are political heads of the government ministries, PSs, who are effective chief executives and accounting officers, are also political appointees whom the President must be allowed to directly nominate.

That would only be fair, for the President is elected by the people of Kenya on a specific platform and should be allowed the leeway to appoint the key persons he can trust to deliver on his agenda—at least at the level of CS and PS.

I would grant President Ruto that, but in the meantime, he must operate with the Constitution he is sworn to uphold and protect. Until the Constitution and the relevant laws are changed to give the President a free hand in the nomination of PSs, the PSC has no choice but to operate within the existing safeguards against interference by strangers.

Any demands or requests from the President or any individual or office claiming to speak on his behalf must be firmly rejected with the contempt they deserve.

I would like to believe that, given a free hand to make his own nominations for PS, President Ruto will choose wisely and select men and women of integrity, who also have the requisite education, skills and experience to manage government ministries and departments.

Unfortunately, the names of those added to the shortlist for interviews do not inspire. The list is full of politicians and wheeler-dealers with serious integrity issues and little demonstrated capacity in management.

Just like with his list of Cabinet nominees, President Ruto must realise that while he owes political rewards left, right and centre, appointing criminal suspects and other miscreants to high office will eventually be to his detriment.