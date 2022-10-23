Do not negotiate with suspects

After President William Ruto named his Cabinet, there had been attempts to interfere with legal matters concerning the majority of the nominees.

Corruption and other criminal cases involving them, including rape, were dropped. Even a murder case that Aisha Jumwa, Public Service CS nominee, faces was to be settled out of court. Same as MP Babu Owino’s in the shooting case concerning DJ Evolve.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has been instrumental in these changes through the various applications it made to the courts.

One doesn’t need to be a genius to deduce that the cases involving the nominee CSs were dropped for lack of merit but to pave the way for their appointments to the posts designated for them.

President Ruto and the UDA party would get their men and women at whatever cost, but what price will the justice system pay by having its work interfered with through the withdrawal of criminal cases involving the CS nominees?

Independent institutions are, once again, being forced by an invisible hand to bow to the whims of the Executive, clawing back the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution. This was meant to preserve and protect the independence of key public institutions—including the prosecutor’s office and also the Judiciary.

Independence

In fact, the whole of the criminal justice system is expected to conduct its work independently for justice to not only be done but also seen to be done.

Interference to the work of the police in the past decades, for instance, has led to cries of extrajudicial killings allegedly by a special “killer” squad that was also used to undermine some politicians through arbitrary arrests.

UDA is focused on rewarding its loyal supporters, even if they are full of warts and all.

That is all fine, but does loyalty in politics mean dropping the integrity bar, so that every crook who supported a political party can benefit from a government post?

Gratitude could still be expressed on a ‘Thank You’ card—and I bet it carries the same weight if it were honest and the individual did not support the party with the intention to eat.

As things stand, party stalwarts don’t just back their party without expecting their palms to be greased. All efforts aimed at defeating the culture espoused in the famous John Githongo phrase, “It’s our time to eat”, a culture that has destroyed democracy in the country, are, perhaps, on the cusp of being buried by UDA’s attempts at forcing through appointments of individuals whose credibility is wanting.

Political interference

Political interference of the criminal justice system and political decisions made in courts are a recipe for chaos. Freeing politicians facing corruption charges and other heinous crimes such as murder and rape is bound to have a negative impact on society. It will also exacerbate corruption across the cadre.

Why should a junior official not believe they can get away with corruption if their seniors are saved from facing justice for economic crimes?

Legislators who have been facing murder charges and been allowed to run parallel courts to evade justice by settling criminal cases out of court are creating a two-tier justice process that is unfair to ordinary people on similar charges.

MPs cannot legislate for stiffer sentencing for murder against everyone else but allow themselves the free will to kill and determine their sentencing—which is always softer compared to similar offenders.

In light of the recent cases, where politicians got away with murder, it is only fair that sentencing guidelines are changed in order to streamline them for all offenders, not just politicians with political and financial influence, to determine the outcomes of their cases.

In the same thread, it might also be fair to review all murder and corruption cases so as to determine whether some of the offenders were treated unfairly compared to politicians.

Legally, murder carries a life sentence or capital punishment (since outlawed by consensus). The penalties for murder are stiffer than the rest, given the gravity of the offence.

]Is it justifiable that a politician can escape life sentence just by virtue of being a politician? It is also worth considering whether a country like Kenya should run prisons whose main role is to be filled with victims of socioeconomic abuse.

Countries such as ours jail its mistakes. Many poor people find themselves on the wrong side of the law due to positions forced on them by a state that has neglected to address their socioeconomic status.

The people who should be in jail are the elected leaders who failed to look after them and, in fact, embezzled funds meant for the citizens.

Instead, the state is now plucking rules from the air to free the very people who sent many poor to jail through greed.

If Kenya is serious about ending social injustice and ending corruption, let the Executive allow independent institutions within the criminal justice system to do their work without interference.

The two-tier system is damaging to the justice process and dilutes laws on integrity and ethics.