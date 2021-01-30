Diversity, ethnic inclusion safest bet for future stability

Kenya’s current million-dollar question is how to equitably capture the diversity of her ethnic communities, as well as social sectors within the emerging nation-state.

Put differently, how can senior government positions and jobs, public procurement, the country’s budget and other national resources be evenly shared to guarantee minimum conflict?

In early September 2020, CS Margaret Kobia reported to the Senate that a majority of the 416 senior managers in government – Cabinet secretaries and senior bureaucrats – were people from 13 of the current 46 ethnic groups.

This was as follows: Kikuyu (120), Kalenjin (45), Luo (41), Luhya (33), Akamba (27), Meru (27), Kisii (22), Maasai (19), Mijikenda (10), Taita (8), Turkana (7), Borana (7), and Embu (6). Hence the 11 ethnic communities whose population is singly above one million dominated government. About 12 micro-nations were missing from this top cream.

Accommodating diversity

Further, Prof Kobia revealed that of the 180 heads and CEOs of 286 state corporations, 36 were from Kikuyu community, 35 from Kalenjin, 26 from Luo, 18 from Luhya, 13 from Meru and 10 Akamba.

At that time, of the 51 heads of foreign missions, 14 were Kikuyu, 7 Kalenjin, 5 Luo, 5 Luhya, 4 Akamba and 3 were Meru.

In pursuit of accommodating his country’s diversity in the new government, President Joe Biden has begun assembling a Cabinet that is 46 per cent women and 50 per cent non-white. Consciously, all sectors of American society will feature in the country’s apex leadership.

On the contrary, Kenya’s most populous communities share the bulk of government appointments, with minorities under-represented or unrepresented.

Currently, 27 protected constituencies (out of 290) have less than the mean population threshold. This facilitates niche representation for minority groups.

Therefore, we must debate how the criterion of constituency or ward population quota can be tweaked to accommodate the least populous ethnic communities in elective positions.

For a start, can all Kenyan communities be represented in Parliament and/or the county assemblies? If the answer is yes, then the population quota for protected constituencies would have to be reviewed further downwards.

The quest for accommodation of all ethnic communities in Parliament could be hampered by the low population of various groups. According to the 2019 population census, some communities’ population ranges from 573 to less than 5,000. These are the Dahalo (575), El Molo (1,104), Gosha (685), Konso (1,299), Makonde (3,764), Shona (1,670), Wayyu (3,761), Kenyan Americans and Kenyan Europeans (2,334).

Wards could arguably be restructured by the electoral agency to secure representation for all Kenyan communities in any county.

Inclusion principle

What then should happen to achieve the country’s sectoral diversity in top government?

Legal and administrative changes need to guarantee that in both appointive and elective offices, a third representation should go to those who are 35 and above, a second one-third to those between 18 and 35 while ensuring, thirdly, that the female gender has at the minimum one-third quota of prime public positions.

To incrementally address the one-third rule in appointive offices, especially among youth and women, vacancies in the public sector arising from retirement, death, dismissal, resignations and new opportunities should be filled by them.

Also, persons living with disability and other marginalised groups must be accommodated in both elective and appointive public offices. During retrenchment, young persons, women, PWDs and minorities employed in the public space should be the last to be axed.

Following the above inclusion principle, each ethnic community would be represented in the national Cabinet, chief administrative secretary, principal secretary, other senior public bureaucracy, state corporations and ambassadorial positions.

Also at the county level, each ethnic group would be represented in government. Each Kenyan nationality would thus have a seat at the national and county decision-making table.

Further, legal reform is necessary to ensure political parties guarantee representation in top leadership echelons from all Kenyan communities and social categories of over 35, youth, women and marginalised groups. Each political party must incrementally ensure that diversity is reproduced within its officialdom.

Coalitions of political parties should be encouraged for ease of achieving the above inclusiveness. In the 2017 elections, out of more than 60 political parties, about 20 became parliamentary parties.

Legislation could demand that political parties that do not meet the basic requirements for political parties under Article 91 of the Constitution should enter into a coalition arrangement so that as a group they can attain national character, accommodate minorities, marginalised groups, and gender representation.

Cultural legitimacy

Such a coalition would guarantee, as dictated by the Constitution, that no political formation is founded on “religious, linguistic, racial, ethnic, gender or regional basis”.

Most Kenyan communities have informal elders councils selected through consensus. Although not democratically elected, most of these have cultural legitimacy. They can be beefed up with membership of professionals, civil society, senior public bureaucracy, faith, media and private sectors from the given community.

Such councils, acting as referees, can then identify qualified people from their ethnic group who will be considered for public appointments on the basis of meritocracy: education, skill development, mentoring and ethical standing.

We must, however, remember the first crop of leaders at independence lacked the qualifications and experience Kenyans from all ethnic communities possess today.

Marginalised groups

Kenyan law demands that public procurement accommodates women, youth, PWDs and other marginalised groups at both national and county levels. And 30 per cent of such procurement must be reserved for the above categories.

Further, at the county level, 20 per cent of public procurement is available by law to local residents.

Strictly speaking, persons from the minority communities must be clearly targeted in this public procurement space. Currently, the problem is that practice lags behind the law. Rigorous implementation of such economic affirmative action is necessary.

Finally, the national development budget must be developed in such a manner as to ensure the country’s people, communities and disparate sectors are served equitably.

To some extent, devolution has begun to address this shortfall. Affirmative action must correct previous ethnic community and sectoral marginalisation.

The country can equitably accommodate its ethnic diversity in government elective and appointive offices, in public procurement and generally development without at the same time subverting the majoritarian principle.

