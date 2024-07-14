Dissolve Parliament to reset country

Kenya is on uncharted waters following the recent protests across the country. The world watched as Gen Zs led what has become a model for accountability in countries plagued by poor governance and corruption such as ours.

The political dinosaurs from yesteryears and other politicians used to having their way by brutal force tried to stymie the movement by gas-lighting, but failed miserably. By trying to play Kenya’s textbook mind games with voters in an environment run on the 2010 Constitution, the political class was only living in hope that the masses will continue to be unresponsive and scared.

Gen Zs have been described as brave and fearless. That is a fact. What is also factual is that we have a Constitution that instils the sense of bravery and fearlessness perhaps many Kenyans failed or felt threatened to capitalise upon. It is reassuring to see young people understand the rights enshrined in our Constitution that their parents, who through nurture and nature and after having lived through decades of dictatorship and brutality, were unable to demand.

De-facto tutors of civil rights

Consequently, Gen Zs became the de-facto tutors of civil rights. Their parents could be seen supporting them from the sidelines with bottles of water and snacks, not believing what they were seeing and how much their children were on course to re-write the history of their country.

The patriotism they showed is one that has never been experienced even in the first 10 years of independent Kenya. The flag that was symbolic of the power exuded by the ‘powers that be’, all of a sudden became a comforting blanket for those who love their country like Gen Zs. It now belongs to every Kenyan from all walks of life.

The plea was and has been, that the government needed to listen. Despite going on the defence, the government finally caved in and listened. In piecemeal at first and then finally followed seismic changes that have gone on to lay a new firm foundation for accountability.

First to fall was the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 and then followed the dissolution of Cabinet. I, too, knew that the government never wanted to listen. I was against the formation of the past Cabinet and never hesitated to speak up my distaste.

We could not be led by people who could not command respect at home let alone on the global stage. Kenya always deserved better, but it took week-long protests for the government to realise that listening is half-way to better governance.

Sycophantic voices

Credit must be given to President Ruto for locking out the sycophantic voices and listening to the citizens. The dissolution of the Cabinet is welcome, but he should not have retained his Prime Cabinet Secretary even if he was to remain as CS for Foreign Affairs.

Mr Musalia Mudavadi occupied an unconstitutional office despite much outcry. It is unfair on the other CSs who lost their jobs despite having occupied constitutionally recognised offices. Anecdotal evidence suggests Mr Mudavadi does not have the approval of the country. He is also above the 60 year age bracket that the President himself set for Public and State workers to retire.

The vetting of new CSs is expected to be conducted by Parliament. The previous conduct of our Parliament has been known as a rubber-stamping institution to appease the Executive. Majority of sycophantic MPs are still in office and most of them have lost the confidence of their voters. It is unthinkable that the country is still expected to rely on such people to approve the next Cabinet, which is being built around the integrity laws.

Voters have similarly no trust or confidence in the current Parliament whose members are of ill-repute. The President cannot aim to sanitise the Cabinet and still run a country whose Parliament is a citadel of crime and lacks integrity. It is imperative that the country goes for the reset button and ushers in a government that can command respect, built on integrity and devoid of people with ill repute.

It is incumbent on the President to consider dissolving Parliament and give Kenyans another opportunity to elect their representatives based on Chapter Six of the Constitution on Ethics and Integrity.

Any MP, Senator or Woman Representative who has a blot on their characters must be asked not to vie. It is upon the political parties to ensure that happens, if not, they should be held accountable for planting unsavoury leaders on Kenyans. We also demand that nominated seats are expunged. They are undemocratic!

The reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gives the country a chance to go back to the drawing board and elect leaders with integrity and a government equally run on integrity. We need a reset button now and not in 2027 to help the country heal, unite and prosper.

Ms Guyo is a legal researcher, [email protected], @kdiguyo