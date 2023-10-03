Disband talks, focus on economy

Last month, a section of Kenyans expressed outrage at a post by David Ndii, President William Ruto’s chief economic adviser, on X (formerly Twitter).

Dr Ndii had repeated economic diagnosis he made in March 2021, that the country was broke and in receivership. Saying Kenyans were dealing with consequences of misuse of credit, adding that simply changing governments was not enough, he noted that his objective was to speak truthfully to society and those in power.

I found Ndii’s statement timely and necessary. Long before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, I wrote several articles in this column warning Kenyans to prepare for an economic cataclysm that was likely to arise from excessive borrowing, uncontrolled spending, fragrant misuse and blatant theft of public resources.

There is no question that individuals in power looted public coffers without fear of repercussion. Evidence of their illegal acquisitions abound—luxury vehicles, palatial homes and choppers. Some have even gone to social media to flaunt hard cash — in local and foreign denominations.

The said misuse of credit can also be seen in failed public projects initiated by the national and county governments. What became of the school laptop project, and much was lost in that failed initiative? What of the so-called “border wall” with Somalia?

And then there were countless dams that were never completed despite consuming millions of dollars. Furthermore, the government used borrowed monies to buy wayleave for the SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi yet Kenya Railways had adequate land for it.

Concealing the truth

There are countless unfinished projects that stand abandoned. Others are nothing more than “white elephants”, with no real value to the taxpayers. While the country remembers inflated “carcinogenic” wheelbarrows, which were said to have been acquired to be used in a poultry factory, there is simply no evidence that the Bungoma County government had such a factory. Of course, taxpayers’ money was lost.

The government must be transparent and accountable to its taxpayers, yet there is a sense that the public does not know how much debt there is, and what portion has been acquired by the current or previous regime. Those who have tried to investigate this matter, by scrutinising official government records and reports, have been left more confused.

For instance, businessman Jimi Wanjigi and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah have separately stated that the national debt is significantly smaller than what the public is told. Wanjigi claims to have reached that conclusion by adding up all debt payments authorised and approved by Parliament. Is there validity in these claims?

Attempts at concealing the truth by obfuscating critical debt-related data is pointless. The President’s adviser has acknowledged that the country is broke — and everyone can see and feel it. Tax revenue is increasingly becoming inadequate to service debt and keep the state functioning.

One report states that, at the end of August 2023, Sh267 billion — equivalent to 82.6 per cent of the actual revenues collected — had been spent on debt servicing. Only 17.4 per cent of taxes were available for development and recurrent expenditure.

Impoverished populace

There are no easy fixes to this crisis. The government has resorted to creating new taxes and hiking existing ones — yet taxes alone won’t do it. “Hustlers” who are bearing the full brunt of worsening conditions have become vocal, lamenting that the “Chief Hustler” is punishing them, and this is just the beginning.

The government will also have to revise upwards its current fees and levies, including court fines. But there are limitations to this approach.

First, the state will run out of room to raise more revenue mobilisation from an impoverished populace. Secondly, high taxes destroy the economy, leading to business closures, bankruptcy and employee layoffs. The private sector, including manufacturing and construction, is likely to come to a halt. There are clear indications that a growing number of firms, small and large, are feeling the pain.

With a large share of government revenue already going towards debt servicing, the Ruto Administration must raise an additional $2 billion for a eurobond that will fall due in June next year. The selling of the shilling to buy the dollar will put further downward pressure on the local currency, that has lost significant ground this year.

Again, one report states that 67.3 per cent of Kenya’s external debt is denominated in dollars. Furthermore, as the shilling depreciates, the country’s stock of foreign-denominated debt rises.

The most logical and viable pathway lies in fiscal consolidation, the seeking of debt relief and debt renegotiation, and drastic reduction in expenditure, including possible redundancies in the private sector workforce and suspension of capital projects.