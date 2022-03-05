Digitising your business? Here is how to humanise it as well

Before you do anything, sit down and map out the human implications of the new tech.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • The pandemic years have precipitated a massive acceleration in all things digital.
  • We look around and see that our competitors are racing ahead with digital initiatives.

The heat is on. The pandemic years have precipitated a massive acceleration in all things digital. We know the world revved forward right under our feet. We know we are all doing things that seemed alien to many in 2019: buying much more stuff online; making our homes entertainment hubs; holding remote meetings; using online team collaboration tools. We know that tech companies saw their valuations rocket to sky-high levels during Covid-19.

