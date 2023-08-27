Digital skills: Empower young generation

In this fast-paced, digital age, being computer literate is no longer just a perk; it's an absolute necessity. Yet, there's a significant gap in our education system when it comes to teaching our kids the fundamental computer skills they need to succeed. Let's take a closer look at why this issue demands our immediate attention.

First and foremost, we need to address the concept of digital citizenship. Our children are growing up in a world where the digital landscape is as much a part of their lives as the air they breathe. Teaching them how to navigate this digital world effectively and responsibly is crucial.

Furthermore, the job market of today and tomorrow demands technological fluency. It's not just about becoming a computer scientist or programmer; it's about being ready for a wide array of professions that require computer literacy. Without these skills, our students, especially public school students, risk being left behind in an ever-competitive job market.

Early computer education also empowers our kids to think critically and solve complex problems. Skills like programming encourage logical thinking and the ability to break down intricate challenges into manageable steps. These are skills that will serve them well in every aspect of life.

Computer skills

Access to information is another critical aspect. The internet is a vast sea of knowledge, and computer skills are the lifeboats that enable our students to navigate it effectively. By teaching them how to search for information, evaluate sources, and utilise digital libraries, we empower them to be lifelong learners.

Moreover, computers are tools for creativity. They allow our children to produce digital art, compose music, design video games, and create content. Early computer education fosters creativity and innovation, skills that are invaluable in an increasingly entrepreneurial world.

Now, let's talk about adaptability. Technology evolves rapidly. Our students who learn computer skills early are better equipped to adapt to new tools and software throughout their lives. They become tech-savvy individuals who are unafraid to embrace change.

The internet has made the world a global village. Early computer education connects our children to a diverse range of cultures and perspectives, fostering global awareness and tolerance.

But perhaps most importantly, early computer education is about closing the digital divide. It's about ensuring that all our students, regardless of their background, have access to the skills they need to succeed in today's world. It's about levelling the playing field and providing opportunities to those who need them most.





We need a collective effort from the highest government office, educators, policymakers, and parents to make this a reality. Schools must integrate computer education into their curriculum, starting from the earliest grades. Teachers need the resources and training to impart these skills effectively. And parents play a vital role in encouraging and supporting children's computer learning journey.