Did it take Kagwe a year to notice lack of oxygen?

Mama Lucy oxygen cylinders

Some of the oxygen cylinders at Hewatele Oxygen at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi County, as pictured on February 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

When Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe took to the podium this week, we had thought he was going to lift our spirits after President Uhuru Kenyatta had poured cold water on our Easter plans days before. Little did we know that he had entered into competition with the President on who could give Kenyans the worst news.

