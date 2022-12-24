Development record best re-election bet

There are many factors that lead to political success of leaders. They include good interpersonal skills ,oratory and rhetorical skills and developmental record .

It might be difficult to isolate each and every trait and comment on it contribution to success in leadership. This article, however, dwells on economic development and re-electability.

Development refers to efforts leaders may cause using funds that they superintend like the Constituency Development Fund or those that come through lobbying the national government to cause economic progress.

This is an important subject because Kenya remains an under- developed society where leaders ought to exact themselves in changing their constituents’ lives for the better. In return, it is expected they will be re- elected.

However, Christians are all aware of Mathew 4: 4 where Jesus said " It is written: Man does not live on bread alone ..."

Indeed Jackson Kimeu Mulinge’s political history supports this statement.

Mulinge was Kenya's longest serving head of the Kenya army.

He gained former President Daniel Moi’s trust when he helped crush the 1982 attempted coup. On his retirement, he joined elective politics and won the Kathiani constituency parliamentary seat. He got a ministerial position. He brought tangible development to his constituency, including the paving of major roads .

Being satisfied with his performance, he sought re- election in the 1997 General Election.

“Ndimueiteye sifitali,balabala na malelu,” he said in Kikamba, translated to “ I have brought you hospitals,roads and water".

The people responded “Osa ( take them back )”.

He lost the elections.

Because of this, many argued that going by Mulinge’s case, causing development in one’s constituency is not a guarantee for political success .

This school of thought is further reinforced by Raphael Tuju’s performance as MP for Rarieda between 2002 to 2007. He took several development projects to the grassroots but lost re-election in 2007, after he opposed regional kingpin Raila Odinga.

However, the view that development does not count in politics has flaws.

Let's start with Kathiani. This case is a classic example of the fallacy of false generalisation. This is a fallacy that arises when one makes a claim based on a single instance or small ,isolated and outlier evidence.

There are many instances where MPs have been re- elected on a singular account of development. The Kathiani case also reveals an interesting scenario of development whose impact is long term.

A development-minded leader can lose an election in the short term due to unforeseen exigencies, but gain in the long run.

One reason cited by Kathiani residents for voting out Mulinge in 1997 despite his strong developmental record was “his absence from the ground”.

The current MP for Kathiani is Robert Mbui. He is doing his third term. He happens to be Mulinge 's grandson. So despite Mulinge losing in 1997,people remembered his good deeds and this goodwill has percolated to his relatives.

This is a case of do good and good will follow you (and your offspring).

The case of Tuju raises the issue of the complex interplay between development as a re- election tool versus kingpin politics.

Despite his record ,Tuju decided to defy Odinga and lost.

There are instances, however, where development-minded leaders can render such good services that they can swim against political current occasioned by regional kingpins.

Shakeel Shabbir ,the MP for Kisumu East, was elected in 2007. He has never lost an election since despite being from a minority race and religion. He vies against the region’s dominant party ODM. His main selling card has been development.

Abdul Rahim Dawood is another MP from the Asian community who has been winning against great odds of minority race and religion in Meru Town. He won against the UDA wave in 2022 as an independent candidate.

But one notices a key difference between Shabbir, Tuju and Dawood. Tuju went publicly against regional kingpin Odinga, whereas both Rahim and Shabbir often lean on UDA and ODM respectively in parliamentary practices despite being independent.

But why do some development-minded leaders shun popular parties in their regions? Many fear shambolic nominations .

That might suggest that development ,though a strong re-election card,might not trump regional politics.

There are exceptions. Victor Munyaka served Machakos Town for three uninterrupted terms since 2007.

He always fought Kalonzo Musyoka,the regional kingpin, but kept on winning re- elections. His main selling card was development.

The same can be said of Olago Oluoch former MP for Kisumu West.

Many knew of his frosty relationship with Odinga but he kept winning due to his development record.

The above cases seem to suggest good development record is the best hedge against all manner of political vulnerabilities.

These vulnerabilities include potential shambolic party nominations. They may include a desire by a leader to chart an independent political course hence freeing one from being subservient to a regional kingpin.



