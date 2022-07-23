Design of the Constitution has enhanced profiles of DP-designates

Cynics argue that debates like the one last Tuesday for the presidential running mates are a sideshow.

That in the scheme of things it is their principals — in this case, William Ruto, Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure — who matter, not the running mates. That argument is flawed.

Since the 2010 Constitution was proclaimed, presidential campaigns in this country have become contests between coalitions in which the presidential candidates must, by necessity, agree to a level of power-sharing with the running mates they pick.

That way, the running mates are assured upfront of substantive power which the vice-presidents of the past could only dream of.

Just look at the Uhuru Kenyatta-Ruto arrangement, where the DP carried himself in the manner of a co-president until their relationship collapsed at the start of their second term.

What strengthens the power duopoly more is the fact that, constitutionally, the President cannot sack his deputy.

Take the case of the two most prominent running mates — Martha Karua of Azimio la Umoja and Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA).

Let me leave aside the delightful duo of Justina Wamae and Ruth Mutua, who are the respective running mates for Wajackoyah and Mwaure.

Independent DPs

When it comes to Karua and Gachagua, they certainly do matter, quite independently from their principals.

First of all, they have a political history worth interrogating.

Two, that history becomes especially important because the formations they represent stand a clear chance of winning the election.

To begin with, neither of these two running mates is going to be a mere adornment if his or her coalition wins.

Each has been promised a considerable share of power by their principals.

In fact, I listened to Gachagua speaking on a TV show soon after he was named Ruto's running mate and he kept talking quite authoritatively about how "their" government was going to be run.

The details Ruto gives are fuzzy, but he sometimes positions Gachagua as the person who will supervise the "economic turnaround" UDA touts.

Karua would normally be more subtle with such "power" talk, but even in her case, there's no doubt she'll have real authority in Raila's government.

Note already that she has been assigned in advance to the Justice and Constitutional Affairs docket.

From that perch, she has repeatedly promised that she will deal decisively with corruption.

What the two main running mates believe and espouse is of more than passing interest.

Hence the importance of the Tuesday debate. Karua more or less stuck to expectations.

Gachagua, who little had been expected from, vastly exceeded the expectations.

Combative

He was combative and went on the offensive against Karua's better-honed legal skills.

It had been anticipated Karua would make mincemeat of Gachagua, but he held his own. (It helped that he occasionally glanced at some notes).

Karua came on big on integrity issues and the fight against corruption.

She stressed the interconnection between economic wellbeing and eradicating corruption, telling the Judiciary it needed to expedite corruption cases.

Corruption cartels, she said, had strangled the country.

Though she inexplicably seemed to be pulling punches against an opponent who has known corruption issues, she was very clear on her main point: "Look at the history of those you elect."

Gachagua closely followed the KKA script of throwing every imaginable blame on Uhuru and the 'Handshake', from the economy to the high cost of living.

Most times he looked as if he had come to vent his spleen at an absent Uhuru, not to debate Karua.

He was not averse to getting personal, attributing the breakdown of the relationship between Uhuru and Ruto to an "inferiority complex" on the part of the President. Wueh!

A favourite catchphrase of KKA's is "state capture" and "conflict of interest".

Gachagua fished out a gazette copy of a Sh350 million tax waiver for Commercial Bank of Africa, where the First Family has interests, and the National Industrial Credit Bank following their merger in 2019.

KKA also often cite Fuliza, an overdraft platform operated by Safaricom in partnership with NCBA and the Kenya Commercial Bank.

Any business involving the Kenyatta family, including Brookside Dairies, is tartly associated by KKA to "state capture".

There's a time-honoured convention in Kenya where presidential transitions are effected without touching the businesses of the family of the outgoing president.

Thus Daniel arap Moi kept off from interfering with the Kenyatta family's financial empire.

Mwai Kibaki did the same with Moi, save for a secret report he commissioned from Kroll Associates, an American investigative and consulting firm, on the looting during the Moi regime (Gachagua may well call that state capture on a grand scale).

However, the Kibaki administration chose not to make the report public.

This time around, matters could get messy. If it wins power, KKA says it will launch a commission of inquiry on "state capture", obviously targeting the Kenyatta family enterprises.

How Uhuru's loyalists in government and outside would take this remains to be seen.

Raila has countered that an Azimio government will open its own commission of inquiry on Ruto's alleged corrupt dealings.

Azimio's Land CS-designate, Mombasa Governor Ali Joho, has vowed to redistribute 2,500 acres of land in Taita Taveta that the DP claims to have bought from former MP Basil Criticos.

Why not? Let’s establish the commissions pronto.

There’s plenty to probe. “State capture” comes in many guises: the procurement scandals at Kemsa, KP&LC, Kenya Pipeline Company and National Cereals & Produce Board; the rigged bidding for tenders in government agencies and parastatals; and the systematic soliciting of huge kickbacks from big projects.

The cartels are known. Counties also get “captured”. Gachagua’s graft cases include charges of fraudulent procurement deals with the Nyeri County government. Let’s roll.

