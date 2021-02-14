Defund NCIC, boost justice system

I have been critical with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s handling of political violence in the country countless times. Given our history of deadly election-related violence, NCIC should be the last body to handle something of such magnitude.

Considering that we have gone into combat mode even before the 2022 General Election, the 2007/2008 post-election violence now looks like just a curtain-raiser.

The 2007/2008 pogrom shone the international spotlight on Kenya when six suspects — including top government officials and other opinion shapers — were hauled to the International Criminal Court, in The Hague, to answer to charges of crimes against humanity. That most of them escaped from the ICC’s clutches on technicalities, the outcome has inspired politicians to carry on causing mayhem.

Without powers to prosecute, NCIC officials are just singing parrots in an office. With the current plan on shame and fame, NCIC proves it is running a church and not a body expecting to prosecute criminals. Walls of shame and fame are ideal in a world inhabited by angels. Our politicians are not angels; neither are they easily rattled or fazed by shame. In fact, they thrive on it: They get an inexplicable high from the chaos they cause and miserable lives they leave in their wake.

Preserve status quo

The priority for our politicians is to preserve the status quo at any cost. If it takes political violence and trampling on the rule of law, so be it. They can never understand the ‘shame’ lingo: Incarceration would achieve more than empty threats.

Expecting NCIC to tame political violence is akin to dancing on a pinhead: It is an impossibility. Election violence is a matter of law and order which falls squarely under the remit of the criminal justice system. It is, therefore, imperative that the agencies that work within the criminal justice system are funded well to be able to deal with election-related violence that has plagued the country for decades.

The criminal justice system is set up to deal with criminal matters. Funding NCIC to deal with issues of criminal nature which have the potential of leading to civil strife is irresponsible.

The criminal justice system is required to meet standards that would allow it to deal with not just domestic criminal matters but those that fall under international law.

The events of 2007/2008 would not have occurred had our legal system been supported and funded to deal with the deadly election violence that morphed into crimes against humanity.

We are not far off from the repeat of the violence, given the fault lines that are appearing borne out of premature campaigns. We are bound to reach the peak of violence during and after the 2022 elections.

It is important, therefore, to lay the ground in our legal system now to make it easier for the country to hold those responsible for violence accountable in the right manner and in the right institutions.

NCIC is not the right institution to deal with electoral violence. The criminal justice system has the professionals, experience and mandate to deal with law and order issues. The commission has been waiting to be given the proverbial ‘teeth’ to bite; laws to enable it to acquire prosecutorial powers to do the work that the criminal justice system is more than capable of doing, especially the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

But Parliament has dragged its feet to give NCIC those powers. Parliament, which is run by same politicians who are behind election violence, would be the last entity willing to pass laws that could incriminate itself. Leaving NCIC without those powers appears very deliberate.

Taking away the responsibility of charging politicians behind election violence from the criminal justice system does not mean those behind election violence would escape responsibility for good.

The events of 2007/2008 showed us that, where Kenya’s legal system failed to hold perpetrators of violence to account, the ICC can step in and hold them to account under international law.

Disrespecting the rule of law

The first Kenyans charged at the ICC may have escaped justice the first time, but who says they could the second time?

Kenyan politicians, like many others across Africa, have the reputation for disrespecting the rule of law. They extend the same disregard to international laws and expect to get away with international crimes.

ICC has proved that it is not easy and has been a challenge to hold to account many African officials who relied on genocide and crimes against humanity to undermine democracy and the rule of law.

NCIC, therefore, stands in the way of the criminal justice system. The defunding and disbanding of NCIC should be hastened so that the focus moves to supporting the agencies within the criminal justice system that are better placed and mandated to deal with election violence and other crimes that our violent campaigns and elections manifest, such as hate crime. Only they are accountable to the public on criminal matters and have the legal responsibility to quell violence.