Defund NCIC, boost justice system

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Samuel Kobia (centre) and other commissioners at a past event in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Our politicians are not angels; neither are they easily rattled or fazed by shame.
  • Expecting NCIC to tame political violence is akin to dancing on a pinhead
  • The criminal justice system is set up to deal with criminal matters.

I have been critical with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s handling of political violence in the country countless times. Given our history of deadly election-related violence, NCIC should be the last body to handle something of such magnitude.

