Decoding Kalonzo’s curious outburst 

The unexpected outburst by Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka over who, between him and Deputy President William Ruto, is more corrupt than the other has been the highlight of the week, threatening to eclipse the even more bruising back-and-forth between the DP and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. This is the kind of thing that makes Kenyan politics interesting, even exciting, for we ordinary mortals get to know some of the secrets that would otherwise remain hidden.

It is not clear why the accusation that Mr Musyoka stole some 200 acres of land from the National Youth Service at Yatta was resurrected in January, seemingly out of the blue. Seems like someone knows something the rest of us don’t about Mr Musyoka’s quest for the presidency next year.

The fact that he thought the matter serious enough to prompt a visit to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in the company of two prominent lawyers was telling. As it turned out, he was cleared of any wrongdoing and got a chance to hurl brickbats at the DP, doing so with much relish.

Said he as he threatened to sue the DP: “I cannot fathom a country where corruption becomes a way of life. We will wage an aggressive war against all those who have impoverished our country through relentless looting.”

Impoverished our country

There are only two problems with this statement. First, corruption is already a way of life in this country. Secondly, the war against those who have “impoverished our country through relentless looting” has been declared in the past by all aspiring presidential contenders, but little has ever come of it.

And, therefore, when he says “… we cannot have a man who dips his hand into the cookie jar at every single opportunity and at the same time presents himself as a messiah”, and then goes ahead to list every instance of alleged perfidy by the DP involving grabbed land, it appears he has decided to make a major leap. Just what is going on here? Why did Mr Musyoka choose to clear his name now, almost eight months since the allegations were made? This cannot be a mere coincidence.

There has been speculation that Mr Musyoka may become the consensus presidential candidate for the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), the vehicle he co-owns with three other political stalwarts – Mr Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Mr Gideon Moi of Kanu and Mr Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya. Should that be the case, there will, most likely, be a three-horse race for the presidency next year, though it is doubtful whether Mr Musyoka has the necessary numbers at base to pull it off against the other two war-horses, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Mr Ruto.

Facing a major hurdle

At the moment, nobody can predict what will happen when the four OKA principals decide who they will eventually front for the presidency, but they are all facing a major hurdle: None of the contenders has in any way pocketed the significant Mt Kenya vote that will be a definite game-changer. Not Mr Odinga and not Mr Ruto, despite all the noise by his handful of diehard supporters.

When the Gema nation finally gets back to its senses, the landscape may change suddenly if the right candidate comes along. That is why the OKA principals must be very careful whom they pick as their flag-bearer. They pick the wrong guy, they are toast.

President’s hands tied

There is another issue that simply won’t go away – the internecine “war” between Mr Ruto and President Kenyatta. This week, during a press conference with senior editors, the President did not hide his unease that his nominal deputy keeps attacking government policies and won’t quit. Instead, the DP has chosen to wage his campaign for the presidency with one foot in a new-fangled party whose leadership he disclaims, and the other as deputy leader of the ruling party. He has made it clear that he won’t relinquish either, and nobody can make him do it.

This is becoming an increasingly anomalous situation. The bravado may be a stroke of genius, but one thing is clear: something has to give.

In their wisdom, the framers of the 2010 Constitution decided to make the office of Deputy President almost autonomous, thus ensuring the President’s hands are completely tied in matters of the pecking order. A boss who cannot hire or fire is no boss at all and going into the future, such insubordination will keep recurring regularly. After all, if you cannot fire me, why should I obey any of your instructions?

I am not sure whether the discarded BBI had any cure for this, but there is one thing about human nature that can never be disputed: It abhors any form of enforced equality. When I elect a president, I expect him to call all the shots whether he is right or wrong – the only way to avoid chaos. Perhaps, by the next constitutional review, our legislators will have learnt their lesson and done away with this ridiculous provision that only serves to emasculate the presidency.