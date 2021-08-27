Decoding Kalonzo’s curious outburst 

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing the media at his command center on August 25, 2021 after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) exonerated him from any wrong doings in acquiring Yatta land.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • There has been speculation that Mr Musyoka may become the consensus presidential candidate for the One Kenya Alliance.
  • Should that be the case, there will, most likely, be a three-horse race for the presidency next year.

The unexpected outburst by Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka over who, between him and Deputy President William Ruto, is more corrupt than the other has been the highlight of the week, threatening to eclipse the even more bruising back-and-forth between the DP and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. This is the kind of thing that makes Kenyan politics interesting, even exciting, for we ordinary mortals get to know some of the secrets that would otherwise remain hidden.

