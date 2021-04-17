Death of Prince Philip recalls links to Kenya, and a bit of humour

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (left) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leave St Paul's Cathedral in London on March 13, 2015, after attending a memorial service to mark the end of Britain's combat operations in Afghanistan.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

Next to World War Three breaking out, there is probably only one event here which could take headlines away from the Covid pandemic — the death of a truly major national figure. That duly happened with the announcement that Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth for more than 70 years, had died only weeks short of his 100th birthday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.