Death of Prince Philip recalls links to Kenya, and a bit of humour

Next to World War Three breaking out, there is probably only one event here which could take headlines away from the Covid pandemic — the death of a truly major national figure. That duly happened with the announcement that Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth for more than 70 years, had died only weeks short of his 100th birthday.

A daughter-in-law, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, said his death on April 9 was “very peaceful”. It was as if “somebody took him by the hand and off he went.” Prince Philip’s second son, Prince Andrew, said, “We’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation.” He said his father’s death had “left a huge void” in the Queen’s life.

Messages of sympathy poured in from round the world, including tributes from all of the surviving former US presidents and from many African nations. In a lifetime of travel with the Queen or doing duty in her place, Prince Philip made many visits to Africa, and two stand out in Kenya.

On February 6, 1952, Philip and his wife of five years, the then Princess Elizabeth, were staying at Treetops game-watching hotel when King George VI, the Queen’s father, died. The news was passed to Philip, who broke it in private to the princess.

Kenya’s independence celebrations

They returned immediately to Britain and Elizabeth was crowned monarch a year later. A famous saying at the time was that Elizabeth went up Treetops a princess and came down a queen.

The other, less quoted occasion, was happier. On December 12, 1963, Prince Philip represented Great Britain at Kenya’s independence celebrations. There is a story that just before the Union Jack was lowered to be replaced by Kenya’s national flag, Philip whispered jokingly to Jomo Kenyatta, “Are you sure you won’t change your mind?” Kenya’s first President smilingly declined.

Plans were for Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, to be buried at Windsor Castle yesterday (April 17). Pandemic rules meant that only 30 mourners would be allowed. Somehow, I think that is not something that would have bothered this man.

* * *

A major event in our popular culture is the annual Grand National steeplechase, when 40 horses attempt to jump 30 fences over a gruelling, four-mile course at Aintree, Liverpool.

So massive are some of the jumps, even the best of thoroughbreds can fall, so many ordinary people who know nothing about horse racing will place a once-a-year bet. So popular is the race, it is shown on television in more than 140 countries, attracting an audience of some 500 million.

This year, the event was even more special. The reason? For the first time since it started 182 years ago, the National was won by a female jockey. Rachael Blackmore from Ireland rode the 11-1 shot, Minella Times, to a comfortable victory.

Rachael said “it’s brilliant” that she was the first woman winner, but added: “I won’t be the last.”

* * *

A couple of weeks ago, as reported here, evidence emerged that a “rape culture” exists in many of England’s schools and universities, with young males threatening, harassing and often assaulting their female classmates. A website collected more than 8,000 such allegations from girls and young women.

The problem about scandals such as these is that everybody is shocked but quite often nobody does anything about them. Thankfully, not this time.

As the number of allegations rose past 14,000, the education regulator, Ofsted, announced that it would launch an emergency investigation, with its inspectors visiting a sample of educational establishments, both state and independent, where cases have been highlighted.

A statement said: “We will ensure that appropriate referrals are made and if we find widespread failures that a full inspection is made.” The review is to be completed by the end of May.

Soma Sara, who set up the website Everyone’s Invited, where the allegations were made, said: “Rape culture is endemic in all schools. We hope the Ofsted review will focus on finding solutions that will help to eradicate this culture.”

* * *

A final word from the late Prince Philip: Commenting on church sermons which went on too long, he declared that “the mind cannot absorb what the backside cannot endure.”

* * *

Michael and David were travelling through the desert when their car broke down and they were forced to seek help on foot. After many hours, starving and desperately thirsty, they spotted a mosque in the distance. Michael said, “I will say my name is Mohammed so they will give me food and water.” David proudly declared that he would never disavow his Christian faith.

As they got to the mosque, Muslims ran out to greet them. Michael said he was Mohammed and David said he was David. Quickly, the Muslims produced food and water which they gave to David. They then turned to Michael and said, “Of course, you know it’s Ramadhan, right?”