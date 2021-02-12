Dear SRC, remember Helb loanees and health staff too

Dear Lyn Mengich.

I trust you are well. You shouldn’t have done what you did this week. It was painful watching you on television justifying why Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) deserve to have their car loans converted into a grant.

You came out as a sworn protector of political greed, a willing enabler of economic recession, and number one fan of political interference in independent institutions.

It would be unfair to say we expected you to behave otherwise. You also have personal needs to meet, you cannot suffer for other people, and like every one of us, you need to secure the bag.

In light of being merciful to suffering people, we have seen what you have done for the MCAs, and we also ask that you hear our humble cry: while on others thou art calling, please do not pass us by.

In the spirit of converting loans into grants, our first request is to look at our university graduates with soft eyes. Just like the MCAs who have gone before us, the youth also want to make it easier for the government to pass the BBI Bill.

University loans

We know that the Bill has a provision that will give us a window before we start repaying the loan, but who needs a window when you have demonstrated that you can give us the whole house?

University students are asking that you convert what they owe the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) into a grant too, waive any interest accrued, and refund to anyone who had started repaying their money so that they could start a business with it. The government asked the youth to help it create jobs and we found a way we could work together.

We are also aware that you have previously warned healthcare workers to remove your name from their mouths, as you do not have any extra allowances to grease their joints to function well when conducting surgeries.

But since we watched you on television defending MCAs from those who wanted them to ride on wheelbarrows to work, we noticed you have had a change of heart. We therefore want to speak to your new heart as it seems more empathetic and understanding.

Your new heart understands workers’ right to a conducive work environment. It doesn’t look like it can be incited by governors to block more money to health workers, who are lowly paid and heavily overworked. They need not keep going through hell fighting Covid-19 with meagre resources when your new heart can give them heaven down here.

Defaulting on loans

We also would love to remind you of a small matter that came up last week. The Business Daily reported that 14 million Kenyans have been enlisted into the Credit Rereference Bureau (CRB) for defaulting on loans. Some people have been blaming Covid for visiting their pockets at an ungodly hour. Some say the Jubilee government should apologise for their bad economic policy. Yet some have blamed the devil for being jealous when we prosper.

On our part, we shall not blame anyone, for we know you’re the spirit Jesus promised he will send to watch over us when he went to be with his father. We would like to humbly request that you look into these 14 million loan defaulters having nightmares every time they hear a lorry approach their homes.

Since you have a clean heart that watches over suffering workers, we have resolved to help you help us. If you convert these loans into a grant we will save your lucrative job by helping you pass the BBI at 8am on Referendum Day.

Forget about the empty talk by those Team Kenya chaps; this is the real win-win.