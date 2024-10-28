Deal with State Capture as promised

This is the time for President William Ruto to deliver on a few of his campaign pledges. During the 2022 electioneering, he promised to firmly and decisively deal with the grievous sins of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, which he also happened to serve as Deputy President.

Beyond all those improbable promises to build international stadia and airports in every hamlet, highways to the moon, a billion houses, free cradle-to-grave healthcare, and elimination of poverty, hunger, disease, and unemployment, were also pledges that should have been achieved without breaking the bank or exposing the naked lies.

Key among those were promises to deal with State Capture, eliminate the so-called Deep State, root out police murder squads and political weaponisation the justice, and halt once and for all endemic corruption.

Those should have been low-hanging fruits, fulfilment of which would mostly require political will rather than investment running into unavailable billions.

Indeed, President Ruto started his term by getting rid of the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, who had turned the office into a willing tool of the former government, pursuing investigations and prosecutions that clearly targeted allies of the sidelined Deputy President.

Special police squads

Special police squads formed by Mr Kinoti suspected of carrying out abductions, torture, illegal confinements, and extra-judicial executions were disbanded, and the officers responsible arrested. Many of them are in court facing murder charges.

Many senior offices in government linked to tenders and contracts that were pushed to benefit members and political allies of the former First Family were removed from office and some of the deals either cancelled or subjected to investigations.

Those moves, in ordinary circumstances, should have been welcomed as brave efforts to deal with the crimes perpetrated by the previous regime.

However, it soon became clear that President Ruto was simply dismantling the Uhuru Deep State so that he could replace it with one of his own.

We simply replaced one criminal enterprise operating out of State House for another. State security squads carrying out abductions and murders, running secret jails and torture chambers, are operating with impunity. The National Intelligence Service, and even the military, seem to have come into play as political tools running operations independent of the National Police Service command structure.

Justice

Weaponisation of the justice, law, and order machinery to harass and hound real and imagined foes of the Deep State is more or less complete.

Key security organs have abandoned their cardinal functions to become organs of political machinery determined to retain control by any means necessary, and all so that massive looting of public resources can take place without hindrance.

President Daniel arap Moi had his Goldenberg scandal amidst the State Capture associated with one Kamlesh Pattni and directed by the National Intelligence Service of the day. President Mwai Kibaki had his Anglo Leasing scandal happily inherited from the Moi regime, and yet another exemplar of State Capture affiliated to secretive defense and security procurement and a small cabal of profiteers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had his share of the State Capture phenomenon where powerful insiders made no distinction between their private business dealings and the public purse.

Government contracts

President Ruto has his Gautam Adani. The controversial Indian business mogul and his Kenyan associates have cornered the market in a recent series of government contracts worth hundreds of billions which exploited loopholes in procurement laws to allow for secretive deals that flout all the principles around transparency and openness.

The speed and secrecy seen in the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport redevelopment and concession plan, the Kenya Electrical Transmission Company transmission lines project and the Social Health Insurance Fund/Social Health Authority digitisation systems indicates a mad rush to avoid public scrutiny.

This is not about whether the projects were necessary, but about deals indicative of a classical State Capture where billions will be sunk into projects where there is no way of gauging value for money and prudent use of public resources. It is not for nothing that such projects come with secret agreements that are hidden from the public.

These deals also illustrate how the Ruto regime inherited the bad habits of its predecessor, using State House operatives and shadowy wheeler-dealers to cut deals and sign agreements outside the purview of the Attorney-General and Parliamentary oversight.

In many instances, the line ministries and the National Treasury are left out of the picture, only being called in to rubber-stamp strange contracts that have already been agreed on between the principal beneficiaries.