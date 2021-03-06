To deal bigger, start small, don’t be greedy, smile more, stay calm

Stressed man

To achieve liberation, we must calm our minds.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Wisdom knocks many times at the door of our lives; rarely do we let it in.
  • Instead we keep the door chained and bolted, afraid of what might come in and what might be taken away.

The classic novel Siddhartha was first published by Herman Hesse in 1922. It is the story of a man on a journey of self-discovery. He tries everything to seek wisdom. He renounces material possessions and becomes a wandering ascetic. He reverses into sensual pleasure and material accumulation. He then wearies of the game of life until, finally, gazing at a river gives him the answer.

