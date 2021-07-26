DCI actions fuelling political fire

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarter along Kiambu Road.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • We are seeing regular alarms against alleged government plans to rig the 2022 General Election.
  • It’s all in the manual towards early preparation for rejection of the election results.

A series of events over the past days should serve to put us all on notice that political polarisation is reaching critical levels. We are where we were in the run-up to the 2007 elections, when deep-seated suspicion and hostility provided the fuel for descent into the depths of primitive political carnage.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.