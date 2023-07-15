Dangerous standoff with crowds getting into the game

Most of those that care, who I believe are the majority of Kenyans, have known for a long time now that the country was in a deep economic crisis. It has been in that state pretty much since soon after the retirement of President Mwai Kibaki. The obsessive borrowing of Uhuru Kenyatta, the lukewarm support to key sectors of the economy, extraordinarily rapacious corruption and public service indiscipline has meant that we are perpetually in trouble.

Most Kenyans also know that Kenya as a political project is still way off completion. The maturity that could mark its coming of age through the reduction of tribal profiling and assignation of authority and privilege on that basis remains elusive.

The country is in a state of constant political flux that peaks during General Elections when what should be a routine activity in any democracy becomes a frenzied fight for power using the crudest and most divisive strategies.

Conflict and violence are always a constant, and courts have pulled us back from the brink of disaster several times.

Good fortune has so far kept the economic and the political waves apart but mainly because the cost of living was kept within limits the majority of the real hustlers could tolerate. Thanks to the controversial Finance Act, that uneasy calm has been seriously shaken and we are now seeing the economic crisis and political crisis conflate into a storm that threatens to crash the brittle peace we pride ourselves with.

Rhetoric of dynasty

It could appear that the rhetoric of dynasty versus hustlers, the salaried and those without is starting to crystallise but in a manner that was not intended. While the country remains rooted in the tribal reference frame, a new dynamic is evident.

Whereas initial demonstrations were generally concentrated in areas with a high ODM - read Luo – supporters in the larger cities and towns, the latest spate of demos last Wednesday clearly found resonance in most parts of the country.

The Abagusii in Kisii and Nyamira counties came out in force and have become really aggressive. They fought back police, burnt tyres and blocked roads making it impossible for business to be transacted in the towns.

We saw activity in Kisumu, Migori, Meru, Kitui, Nyeri, Kajiado, Mombasa, Nairobi and elsewhere. While the character of the protests varied from peaceful to violent, its profile is becoming national.

The crowds are becoming increasingly violent. For the first time, we saw serious violence and destruction in places like Kitengela. Police used their guns and several Kenyans died. Demonstrators destroyed parts of the Nairobi Expressway causing what Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was damage worth Sh700 million.

Neither the destruction of the important road nor and the destruction and stealing of property at Eastmatt Supermarket in Kitengela was reactive violence of an irate crowd retaliating police aggression. It was clearly premeditated, well-planned and executed. This is a dangerous turn of events and it will only become more widespread, better coordinated and more lethal in the coming days.

Third we saw a truly astounding crowd leaving the Kamukunji grounds after the planned Azimio meeting was postponed. It raised many eyebrows and murmurs. A lot of people, most ordinarily idle and frustrated, are being made to believe that their difficult life is becoming even harder because of an unfeeling and obstinate government. Is this the beginning of something really revolutionary? Social media commentary certainly seemed to suggest so.

Anti-government war cry

The Finance Act has become the lightning rod around which an anti-government war cry has been weaved. It has been cleverly demonised as a weapon to whip the masses and add to their already acute misery. The Azimio brigade, with increasing numbers of wananchi, want it vacated. They refuse to see anything good in it even after many cogent explanations about the desperate need to raise money to run the government and pay debt.

But the government has equally dug in. The President is not relenting, and his Economic Advisor David Ndii powerfully expressed that sentiment in his recent tweet: “We are not budging. You can overthrow the government if you can or wait for the election.”

Raila Odinga’s team retorts that the demos will not stop. In fact they will run for three consecutive days this week!

It is of course too early to anticipate absolute mayhem, but it will be naïve not to expect a serious escalation of violence as the standoff continues. The system will resist, violently if necessary. The mood is that the Finance Act will be implemented, mpende msipende. After all, ignoring court orders is something successive governments here have perfected.

But the interesting and alarming fact is that there is a groundswell of public confidence that they can force change if they have the right motivation and leadership!