Dancing with charlatans is hurting Kenya, bring back intellectual leadership

On February 2, 2022, I officially became a card-carrying member of the Democratic Party of Kenya – my first time ever to freely join a political party.

The same day, I announced in a tweet that: “Today, I joined the senatorial race in Murang’a – a plunge from my intellectual perch into the mud of politics.”

For nearly three decades, I had played my role as a ‘public intellectual’, participating in debates on public affairs, offering expert and advisory services to political actors, governments, agencies, businesses in addition to pursuing an academic career.

The political turn in my career once again raised the question of the role of intellectuals in Kenyan politics.

As one sarcastic comment on my tweet revealed, from that point on, I was running against the strong headwinds of anti-intellectualism in Kenyan politics: ‘Success Professor in your political engagement...make sure you throw away your power to think. Your president and party will think for you from now onwards.’

As an intellectual, I have keenly observed the ebbs and flows in the corridors of power over the past two decades – especially in the 2017 elections and after – and I have taken to heart Plato’s warning that ‘One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors’.

On the road to Kenya’s August 9, 2022 General Election, one is reminded of the conclusion by the Africa intellectual luminary, Chinua Achebe, that “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership”.

This rings true of many African governments where leaders are more inclined to work with charlatans, cranks and crooks than with their best and brightest countrymen and women. Tragically, they try to get the government on the cheap and end up with cheap governments.

Today, Kenya is perhaps close to where Singapore was at independence in 1965, when its prospects for survival and success were dim. One of the secrets to Singapore’s success is that it relied on the “best and brightest” of its citizens to reverse its odds.

Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, rejected the pervading idea that politics is a dirty game. Instead, he insisted on getting Singapore’s ablest and best into politics.

In his classic, Republic, Plato envisioned an ideal state ruled by ‘philosopher kings’ who combine political skills and intellectual knowledge. While they are seriously devoted to thinking, these ‘men of letters’ are not afraid “to speak the truth to power”. Despite that, an intellectual is an endangered species in politics. Their entry is hampered by a strong and entrenched anti-intellectual hue.

Kenya has not always been anti-intellectual. Long before the coming of the British, the Kikuyu seer, Mugo wa Kibiru, who prophesied of the coming of the colonisers, may have had an enlightened intellectual leadership in mind.

Mugo advised that Kenyans learn the ways of the white man and then use that knowledge to defeat him in his own game.

In the 1920s, Harry Thuku of the Young Kikuyu Association (YKA) and Oginga Odinga of Young Kavirondo Association (YKA) signified a new crop of young intellectual nationalists that emerged to challenge British rule.

Native land grievances

Similarly, Jomo Kenyatta, the editor of Kenya’s first indigenous newspaper, Muiguithania (‘Reconciler’), was dispatched to London in 1932 by the Kikuyu Central Association (KCA) to “tell the Queen of England” that the Morris Carter Commission did not “look into native land grievances” as expected but pushed Africans into overcrowded native reserves and secured the White Highlands for the exclusive use of white settlers.

Kenyatta published Facing Mount Kenya (1938) and My People of Kikuyu and became one of the organisers of the watershed 5th Pan-Africa Congress in Manchester in 1945, which paved the way for independence.

After independence, Kenyatta recruited young intellectuals into his government. Among these was Mwai Kibaki. In early 1960, Kibaki gave up his job at Makerere and returned to Kenya to become an executive officer of Kanu. He helped draft Kenya’s Independence Constitution. The other was Julius Gikonyo Kiano, the first Kenyan to get a PhD in Political Science at California University, became the first African lecturer at the Royal Technical College and later held different Cabinet positions.

Under Daniel Moi’s one-party authoritarian state, leaders came in all shades, miens and moods. They ranged from suave intellectuals such as Moi’s three Vice-Presidents Mwai Kibaki (economist), Dr. Josephat Karanja (historian), George Saitoti (mathematics and development policy) to simple politicians who served under the self- proclaimed ‘professor of politics’.

In the 1980s, Kenyan intellectuals formed underground resistance movements to fight for multi-party democracy. These included the Mwakenya Movement and December Twelve Movement together with its publication, Pambana.

Paradoxically, in the first multi-party election in 1992, emphasis on ‘three-piece suit’ swept an inordinately high number of crooks, cranks and charlatans into positions of power.

The triumph of the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) in the 2002 elections brought into power a mixed bag of anti-establishment politicians, civil society, clergy and intellectual activists.

Intellectuals in the Planning ministry led by Prof Anyang Nyong’o promulgated the ‘Economic Recovery Strategy for Wealth and Employment Creation 2003-2007’, and later Kenya Vision 2030.

As Education minister, George Saitoti (who also held the Internal Security and Provincial Administration and Foreign Affairs dockets) successfully rolled out free and compulsory education.

Many intellectuals served in the National Economic and Social Council, a think tank that made recommendations on strategic policies to government ministries, departments and agecies.

The ‘developmentalism’ approach after 2013 brought anti-intellectualism to its all-time high. In his article, ‘The state of public discourse in Kenya’s post-Moi era: Where are Kenya’s organic intellectuals?’ (2018), Mwangi Chege decries “the diminished role of intellectuals in public discourse”. Most Kibaki-era intellectuals either fell on the wayside or served in the margins of power as pro-regime activist intellectuals with limited impact on policy.

Lee Kuan Yew warned that: “You vote in jokers, cranks and weak men, charlatans with some gift of the garb, you run a very serious risk of losing everything you have.” In 2022, Kenya has to get its best and brightest into leadership, including its intellectuals.



