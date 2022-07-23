Dancing around graft issue a huge letdown

That the issue of corruption and state capture has been glossed over by the candidates in this campaign when it should be at the heart of the pledges for action being made is a real letdown to wananchi.

A huge amount of the challenges the country is grappling with are a result of corruption gone wild, coddled by willing public operatives that see no contradiction between what they have sworn to do to protect public funds and their avaricious looting. It is insane.

The bigger tragedy is that those seeking the presidential mandate (and most likely to win) know that they will do nothing about it.

They also know that the failure to fulfil whatever vague promises they make will be explained away in much the same way that President Uhuru Kenyatta explained his complete failure – that there was nothing he could do about it since he had empowered institutions and people to do that job.

This is in spite of admitting that corruption thrived in his office and that the scourge was costing the economy an unbelievable Sh2 billion a day!

Graft history

He leaves office with the inability to tame corruption a huge blot on his legacy.

Truth be said, taming corruption is not a task for the faint-hearted.

It started with the land scandals of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s independence regime and was enthusiastically embraced by President Daniel arap Moi’s government.

His famous green pen signed off and rewarded both himself and his minions huge tracts of agricultural land and choice plots in high-end neighbourhoods.

He allowed acolytes to impoverish and/or destroy key parastatals.

President Mwai Kibaki may not himself obviously have benefitted but his administration is notorious for the Anglo Leasing scandal and for his anti-corruption czar exiling himself for a while in London because he felt insecure at home!

But corruption under Uhuru Kenyatta’s government takes the prize for its brazenness and grandiosity.

It has mutated into what is now called budgeted corruption.

An example of this is a scheme worked from the time a project is conceived, for example, a dam, is budgeted for and a vote established in the budget.

To ensure that it will not be frustrated because of a lack of funds, the project promoter will work the system from the relevant parliamentary committee to pass that vote, up to Treasury to ensure the cash is released and finally to the executing agency to expense the cash even if the dam has not been built.

Poorly executed projects

This explains the many unnecessary or poorly executed projects.

It also explains the mountains of unpaid bills because jobs that should have been paid for are not.

It explains why little or no attention is being given to policy initiatives that could substantially address poverty and unemployment.

It is partly why the government resorts to expensive short-term ruses like petrol and flour subsidies to win elections.

This is not a fair manoeuvre in a competitive game like presidential politics, but winning is often more about political gimmickry than any serious intent to deliver for the people.

To that extent, it is a legitimate political gimmick.

But beyond winning the elections is a humongous amount of work to be done, a load that could be lightened by tackling corruption head-on.

Payback

Azimio won’t do it because its state will be captured – it is generally a Kenyatta inheritance, warts and all.

The key players will most likely remain or if they leave, the successors will be willing accomplices.

The many that have contributed millions will be expecting and demanding payback.

The contestants have spent millions and we all know what that means.

The answers that deputy president designates Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua gave to the question of how their parties are funding the campaigns were unconvincing.

Candidate William Ruto has been campaigning for the last five years, spending billions. He will need payback.

Candidate Raila Odinga’s Azimio has been allowed to dip liberally into public funds funnelled through channels that generally do not require an accounting. He is expected to pay it back.

For Kenya Kwanza, saying that they will allow anti-graft institutions to do their work and Azimio promising to be tough and spare no on one in the fight against corruption is to confirm that they will do nothing.

Shed the pretence. Corruption needs tackling and it will take draconian, arguably even illegal measures, to tame it because it will never be eliminated.

President Paul Kagame has an effective operations manual.

The Chinese too have a method that works. It is a shame we are poised to elect a government that will twiddle with corruption rather than slay it.