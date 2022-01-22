Curbing effects of irresponsible campaigning

Ballot box

A police officer stands guard during the repeat presidential election in 2017. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

During election campaigns, different groups work to prove they are worthy of the public’s choice as leaders. Ideally, campaigns are a marketplace of ideas, each competing on its own merit. However, this almost never works in real life, for many reasons.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.