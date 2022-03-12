Call to curb surveillance technology in the workplace

Spy technology used by employers to check on their workers is spreading out of control, according to Britain’s labour leaders, who are demanding stronger regulations to protect staff.

Officials of the Trade Union Congress say the use of technology to monitor staff widened dramatically when the Covid pandemic struck and companies began using remote work methods.

Union experts say this resulted in computer webcams and other surveillance tools being used to track workers’ movements, listen to their phone calls and check how much they are typing.

Artificial Intelligence (intelligence demonstrated by machines rather than humans) is even being used to analyse facial expressions, tone of voice and accents in order to assess candidates’ suitability for specific roles, according to union studies.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said, “Employers are delegating serious decisions, such as recruitment, promotions and sometimes even sackings, to algorithms.

Protection for workers

Nobody should have their livelihood taken away by technology.

“Workers must be properly consulted on the use of AI and be protected from its punitive ways of working.”

Ms O’Grady said the Post Office scandal, when more than 700 sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of fraud and fined or imprisoned due to a faulty IT system, “must be a turning point in the use of technology.”

In seeking stronger regulations to protect workers, the TUC says companies should be required to consult unions before introducing AI and automated decision-making.

It called on the government to toughen an employment bill currently in Parliament to ensure better protection for workers.

***

When it comes to the Ukrainian nightmare, the headlines say it all: “1.5 million refugees… civilians cut down as they try to flee… baby dies from shrapnel wounds… PM warns of darker days… Russia censorship grows…”

To the helpless frustration felt by Ukraine’s friends add a growing conviction that we should have seen the invasion coming; the signs were there.

After the Soviet Union collapsed back in 1990-91, Vladimir Putin mourned what he called “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th Century” and quickly moved to reverse it.

Chechnya and Crimea became early victims and while the West looked the other way, Russian military, with the permission of Bashir al-Assad, destroyed cities in far-off Styria.

Inside Britain, Russian spies poisoned Putin’s opponents, including Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 and Sergei and Sonia Skripal in 2018, and his IT experts set out to subvert the democratic process in the United States and other democracies.

Inside Russia, opponents of the regime were imprisoned, independent news outlets forced to close and protestors rounded up by armed police in best Soviet style.

There seems little doubt that President Putin has long-term plans to reconstruct the Soviet empire and if he succeeds in Ukraine, the next targets will be Georgia, Moldova or the Baltic states.

Restrained by fears that intervention could lead to nuclear Armageddon, the West puts its hopes in ever tougher sanctions while strategists ponder alternatives.

One could be a palace coup, the removal of Putin from office by his own people.

Would guarantees of immunity from war crime charges be enough to persuade Russia’s military chiefs to act?

Only time will tell how and when this nightmare will end.

***

I know you shouldn’t laugh, but when people kill themselves in the most extraordinarily stupid ways, you have to wonder what was in their minds.

Among recent unintended demises was, invariably, a warehouse worker in west Texas, USA, who tried to find the source of a gas leak by using a cigarette lighter.

Almost as daft was the fellow killed by a Coke machine. It toppled onto him when he tried to tilt it over and get himself a free soda.

Two idiots in Alabama decided to play a game of catch by using a curled-up rattlesnake as a ball. Not caring for this sort of sport, the rattlesnake uncurled itself and bit both men, killing one and sending the other to hospital.

Then there was the young Canadian searching for a way of getting drunk cheaply.

Without money for alcohol, he mixed gasoline with milk.

Explosion and fire

Unsurprisingly, this concoction made him ill and he vomited into the fireplace of his home. The resulting explosion and fire burned his house down, killing both him and his sister.

Finally, and equally bizarre, was the death of Eric Barcia, 22, from Reston, Virginia, who decided to do a bungee jump off a 70-foot railway trestle. Lacking the proper equipment, Eric, a fast-food worker, taped a bunch of octopus tentacles together, jumped and hit the ground, with fatal results.